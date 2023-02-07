Advanced search
Hartford Financial Services : The Hartford To Participate In The BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference On Feb. 14
PU
Piper Sandler Adjusts Hartford Financial Services Price Target to $96 From $83, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
RBC Boosts Price Target on Hartford Financial Services to $77 From $75 After 'Solid' Q4 Results, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
Hartford Financial Services : The Hartford To Participate In The BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference On Feb. 14

02/07/2023
HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 - The Hartford's Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift and Chief Financial Officer Beth Costello will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference at 8:50 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

A webcast of the fireside chat with Swift and Costello will be available along with a replay, for at least 30 days following the event, at https://ir.thehartford.com.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

HIG-F

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

Media contact:

Matthew Sturdevant
860-547-8664
[email protected]

Investor contact:
Susan Spivak Bernstein
860-547-6233
[email protected]


Disclaimer

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 14:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
