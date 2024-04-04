Insurer, nonprofit kick off partnership with digital guides for the next generation of workers, mental health event at Connecticut state capitol

The Hartford, a leading provider of workers’ compensation and employee benefits, and Active Minds, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and providing resources for mental health support, are collaborating to better support the youngest generation in the workplace. The Hartford’s 2024 Future of Benefits Study1 found 45% Gen Z workers feel depressed or anxious at least a few times per week and 52% say stigma prevents them from seeking mental health care, both of which are higher compared with more experienced workers.

“Gen Z workers have an urgent need for mental health help that we cannot ignore,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “We hope more business, education, and public policy leaders will join us in a united effort to address today’s mental health crisis. We believe that working together -- with young adults as equal and powerful partners – we can change the culture around mental health, resulting in healthier workplaces and communities for all.”

With a shared focus on prevention and action, The Hartford and Active Minds are providing direct support to young adults and mobilizing the next generation of mental health advocates. Today, they launched a new digital guide that helps young adults navigate mental health resources in the workplace. Available on the Active Minds’ Cause + Career professional development platform, the new resource covers:

Signs to know when mental health is needed,

Types of mental health resources that are typically offered at work, and

Tips on how to engage in a supportive conversation about mental health.

The digital guide is the first of three resources that will be produced this year to meet the growing need for mental health education and support. A majority of U.S. workers (60%) in The Hartford’s national survey believe employers should provide additional mental health tools for employees.

Additionally, The Hartford and Active Minds brought the nonprofit’s Send Silence Packing exhibit to the Connecticut State Capitol today to advance a state-wide conversation around mental health and inspire support and hope. The immersive art exhibit features 100 backpacks with 100 personal stories covering themes of silence, loss, survival, and resilience. Send Silence Packing has traveled nationwide for more than 10 years to engage local communities in a collective effort to address the escalating youth mental health crisis and help prevent youth suicide. Connecticut’s capital city is one of the 60-80 communities that will host the immersive exhibit this year.

“We’re proud to partner with The Hartford on new resources for young adults to inspire vital conversations about mental health – at home, at work and in communities across the country,” said Brandi Pretlow, vice president of community initiatives at Active Minds. “Together, we aim to end the silence surrounding these critical issues, inspire hope and save lives.”

The collaboration with Active Minds is The Hartford’s latest initiative in a multi-year effort to change the culture around mental health in the workplace. The Hartford also continues to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Together with these leaders in the national mental health movement, The Hartford aims to encourage employers to prioritize employee mental health and help millions of Americans enjoy healthier lives.

Active Minds is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 1,000 campuses, schools, communities, and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® display, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the culture around mental health for everyone. To learn more, visit https://www.activeminds.org/.

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Hartford's 2024 Future of Benefits Study was fielded Feb. 21 – March 4, 2024 and included 502 employers and 1,246 U.S. workers.

