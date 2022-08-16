The Hartford Appoints Edmund Reese To Its Board Of Directors

The Hartford today announced the appointment of Edmund Reese to the company’s board of directors, effective Oct. 17, 2022. He will serve on the board’s Finance, Investment and Risk Management Committee as well as the Audit Committee.

“Reese is an accomplished financial leader with deep experience in investments, strategy, operations and product launches during his time with several trusted and admired companies,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “He was also a driving force in the success of the consumer business of a leading financial services company. We look forward to having him join the board as we focus on profitable growth and maximizing value for all stakeholders.”

Reese, 48, is the chief financial officer for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global fintech leader that helps clients transform their businesses with technology solutions that power trading, investor communications and corporate governance. He held a series of roles of increasing responsibility at American Express Company, serving most recently as the chief financial officer for the company’s Global Consumer Services division. Prior to that he was chief financial officer for Merrill Lynch & Co, Inc.’s US Advisory Group and previously was chief financial officer for Citigroup Smith Barney’s Corporate Client Group and Stock Plan Services.

Reese earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Clemson University and an MBA degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

