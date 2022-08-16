Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HIG   US4165151048

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.

(HIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-15 pm EDT
68.88 USD   -0.12%
The Hartford Appoints Edmund Reese To Its Board Of Directors
BU
The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings
BU
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Optimism returns
MS
The Hartford Appoints Edmund Reese To Its Board Of Directors

08/16/2022 | 07:16am EDT
The Hartford today announced the appointment of Edmund Reese to the company’s board of directors, effective Oct. 17, 2022. He will serve on the board’s Finance, Investment and Risk Management Committee as well as the Audit Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005390/en/

Edmund Reese (Photo: Business Wire)

Edmund Reese (Photo: Business Wire)

“Reese is an accomplished financial leader with deep experience in investments, strategy, operations and product launches during his time with several trusted and admired companies,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “He was also a driving force in the success of the consumer business of a leading financial services company. We look forward to having him join the board as we focus on profitable growth and maximizing value for all stakeholders.”

Reese, 48, is the chief financial officer for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global fintech leader that helps clients transform their businesses with technology solutions that power trading, investor communications and corporate governance. He held a series of roles of increasing responsibility at American Express Company, serving most recently as the chief financial officer for the company’s Global Consumer Services division. Prior to that he was chief financial officer for Merrill Lynch & Co, Inc.’s US Advisory Group and previously was chief financial officer for Citigroup Smith Barney’s Corporate Client Group and Stock Plan Services.

Reese earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Clemson University and an MBA degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2022
