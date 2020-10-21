Log in
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.    HIG

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.

(HIG)
The Hartford : Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.325 Per Share Of Common Stock And $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock

10/21/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

The Hartford’s board of directors today declared a dividend of $0.325 per share of common stock, payable Jan. 5, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

The board also declared a dividend of $375 on each of the Series G preferred stock (equivalent to $0.375 per depository share) payable on Feb. 16, 2021, to Series G preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-F

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 200 M - -
Net income 2020 1 342 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 13 751 M 13 751 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 51,81 $
Last Close Price 38,39 $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-36.83%13 751
ALLIANZ SE-25.08%79 681
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.95%56 969
CHUBB LIMITED-23.36%53 848
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-21.58%51 110
BAJAJ FINSERV-36.64%12 889
