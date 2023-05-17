Advanced search
    HIG   US4165151048

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.

(HIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:51 2023-05-17 pm EDT
70.29 USD   +1.08%
04:17pThe Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.425 Per Share Of Common Stock And $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock
BU
05/08Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $99 From $95, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/03The Hartford To Host Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 17
BU
The Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.425 Per Share Of Common Stock And $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock

05/17/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Hartford’s Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.425 per share of common stock, payable July 5, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1.

The board also declared a dividend of $375 on each of the Series G preferred stock (equivalent to $0.375 per depository share) payable on Aug. 15, to Series G preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 1.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-F

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 521 M - -
Net income 2023 2 492 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,74x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 21 574 M 21 574 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 800
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 69,54 $
Average target price 87,88 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Beth Ann Costello Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni EVP, Head-Technology, Data & Analytics
John J. Kinney Executive VP, Head-Claims & Operations
Amy Stepnowski Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.41%21 574
ALLIANZ SE4.06%90 459
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES9.74%89 089
CHUBB LIMITED-9.52%82 669
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.94%70 664
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-7.72%27 648
