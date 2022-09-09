Log in
The Hartford Expands Medical Provider Training On Addiction, Pain Management And Stigma

09/09/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Insurer extends partnership with Yale School of Medicine to provide training to better treat injured workers and curb the opioid crisis

The Hartford, a leading workers’ compensation and disability insurer, is extending its partnership with the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine (Yale-PAM) to provide a newly-developed training on addiction, pain management and stigma to more medical providers who treat injured workers.

“Science and empathy are both critical to addressing the ongoing opioid crisis, and the unique training developed as part of our partnership has both,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “By partnering with an internationally recognized leader in evidence-based treatment, we are advancing stigma-free education and compassionate care to help more working Americans return to active, productive lives following an injury.”

David Fiellin, M.D., and Jeanette Tetrault, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.S.A.M., led the Yale-PAM team that developed the original curriculum, which helps clinicians better understand opioids and work-related injuries, identify and treat acute pain and chronic pain, and assess substance and opioid use disorders among injured workers. The Hartford’s Chief Medical Officer Adam Seidner, M.D., served as a consultant to the Yale-PAM team to ensure the curriculum focuses on improving workers’ ability to do their job, preventing chronic pain development through the appropriate management of acute pain, and enabling a safe return to work following a workplace injury.

Leveraging the new curriculum, the Yale-PAM team conducted an in-depth virtual training session for 25 clinicians in June. Participants were highly satisfied with the training, saying it was “comprehensive” and “interactive.” Additionally, a knowledge gain from pre- to post- knowledge assessment scores was noted among participants, who scored on average an 88% on the post-training.

In the coming year, the Yale-PAM team will refine and update the curriculum based on pilot participant feedback, conduct additional virtual and in-person training sessions, and develop train-the-trainer resources so that more instructors can conduct the training.

“We are grateful for The Hartford’s unrestricted gift to support the development of a new unique educational resource that will help address the deadly opioid crisis,” said Dr. Fiellin. “With ongoing support, we will reach more clinicians with the new curriculum and help countless U.S. workers who have experienced injuries with evidence-based treatment approaches with a goal of return to work.”

The Hartford launched the partnership with Yale School of Medicine following a record level of overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021. To address the opioid crisis, the company has also supported federal funding for opioid education and treatment programs and advocated for federal and state reforms, such as the adoption of robust medication formularies, mandatory physician and provider education, restrictions on unneeded opioid prescriptions, and improved drug monitoring programs.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


