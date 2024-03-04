The Hartford has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the 15th time, as designated by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

“We are proud to once again be honored for upholding the highest standards of ethics and compliance for our customers, partners, communities and shareholders,” said The Hartford’s Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Charlene Ridgeway. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition demonstrates our employees’ commitment to leading with integrity. We congratulate everyone at The Hartford for this exceptional achievement.”

The Hartford’s culture of integrity is driven by strong ethics, governance and compliance programs, focusing on leadership accountability and ongoing education for employees. During the company’s annual Ethics and Compliance week, and throughout the year, employees receive in-depth training on appropriate business conduct and behaviors, highlighting the importance of operating with integrity.

“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to The Hartford for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

Ethisphere recognizes organizations that continue to elevate the standards for ethical leadership and corporate behavior. In 2024, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies evaluation process covers five key categories: culture of ethics, compliance and ethics activities, diversity, initiatives to support a strong value chain, and environmental, social and governance practices.

For more about The Hartford’s commitment to Corporate Sustainability, visit https://www.thehartford.com/about-us/corporate-sustainability.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

