Delayed Nyse  -  05/31 04:04:02 pm EDT
72.51 USD   -0.26%
08:31aThe Hartford Names David DeSilva Head Of Construction
BU
05/31HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap cut the rally short
The Hartford Names David DeSilva Head Of Construction

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
The Hartford promoted David DeSilva to head of Construction for Middle and Large Commercial. In this role, DeSilva is responsible for overseeing the vision, strategy, growth, and profitability of the company’s retail construction portfolio. Based in Washington, D.C., he reports to Gretchen Thompson, head of Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions, and Media, Arts & Entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005119/en/

David DeSilva has been named head of Construction for The Hartford's Middle and Large Commercial. (Photo: Business Wire)

David DeSilva has been named head of Construction for The Hartford's Middle and Large Commercial. (Photo: Business Wire)

“David is a model construction underwriter known for his exemplary relationships with brokers, as well as his coaching and mentoring of talent,” said The Hartford’s Head of Middle & Large Commercial A. Morris “Mo” Tooker. “We are confident that his disciplined operating routines, natural sales drive and unwavering focus on execution excellence will continue to serve him well as he leads our high-performing construction team for long term, sustainable success.”

DeSilva joined The Hartford in 2010 as an underwriter in Small Commercial before joining Middle Market to expand his segment knowledge and build his underwriting capabilities. Most recently, as regional vice president for The Hartford’s Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and North Central regions, he oversaw a successful guaranteed cost and loss sensitive construction portfolio, as well as an effective wrap-up program that included workers’ compensation, general liability, and excess lines of coverage for all enrolled contractors and subcontractors.

DeSilva earned his MBA from Gardner-Webb University and his bachelor’s degree in physical education (sports management) with a minor in business administration from Mars Hill College in North Carolina.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-M

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
