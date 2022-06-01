The Hartford Names David DeSilva Head Of Construction

The Hartford promoted David DeSilva to head of Construction for Middle and Large Commercial. In this role, DeSilva is responsible for overseeing the vision, strategy, growth, and profitability of the company’s retail construction portfolio. Based in Washington, D.C., he reports to Gretchen Thompson, head of Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions, and Media, Arts & Entertainment.

“David is a model construction underwriter known for his exemplary relationships with brokers, as well as his coaching and mentoring of talent,” said The Hartford’s Head of Middle & Large Commercial A. Morris “Mo” Tooker. “We are confident that his disciplined operating routines, natural sales drive and unwavering focus on execution excellence will continue to serve him well as he leads our high-performing construction team for long term, sustainable success.”

DeSilva joined The Hartford in 2010 as an underwriter in Small Commercial before joining Middle Market to expand his segment knowledge and build his underwriting capabilities. Most recently, as regional vice president for The Hartford’s Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and North Central regions, he oversaw a successful guaranteed cost and loss sensitive construction portfolio, as well as an effective wrap-up program that included workers’ compensation, general liability, and excess lines of coverage for all enrolled contractors and subcontractors.

DeSilva earned his MBA from Gardner-Webb University and his bachelor’s degree in physical education (sports management) with a minor in business administration from Mars Hill College in North Carolina.

