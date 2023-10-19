Mary Nasenbenny, current chief claims officer, to retire at year’s end

The Hartford has appointed Stephen Deane chief claims officer effective Nov. 6. Deane will report directly to John Kinney, head of Claims and Operations, and will be a member of The Hartford’s executive leadership team. He succeeds Mary Nasenbenny, who will retire at the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled that Steve is returning to The Hartford,” said Kinney. “His outstanding industry experience, established relationships at The Hartford and throughout the industry and proven record of achieving business results position him well to lead our award-winning Claims organization to even greater levels of success.”

Deane returns to The Hartford after three years at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he served as executive vice president and chief claims officer, Global Risk Solutions, North America. Before joining Liberty Mutual, he gained more than 16 years of experience at The Hartford in various leadership roles, including senior vice president of Group Benefits and Workers' Compensation claims. Prior to that, he was an attorney at Robinson & Cole, LLP, and managed a claims team at Travelers. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from the University of Connecticut.

Nasenbenny joined the company in 1999 as legal counsel and was named chief claims officer in 2021.

Kinney added, “Mary has been a valued advisor and innovative partner. We are grateful for her many contributions to The Hartford over her 24-year tenure that have helped differentiate how we deliver for our customers. She is a patent holder of our Claims customer loyalty index process and a founding leader of our Heath Services organization, which combines the strength of our Workers’ Compensation and Group Benefits offerings to deliver seamless customer experiences.”

