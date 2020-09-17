Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.    HIG

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.

(HIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Hartford : To Provide $750,000 To Help United Way Improve Its 211 Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 08:33am EDT

The Hartford has committed $750,000 over three years to help United Way improve the online presence and accessibility of the 211 network, a comprehensive source of locally curated social services information in the U.S. This will better enable 211 users to quickly find and access the information and services they need, as well as improve the overall user experience, increase website traffic and create a more consistent, connected network across the United States.

“We are pleased to support United Way in their efforts to ensure the community has easy access to the resources they need,” said Kathy Bromage, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “Many people across the country were already struggling to meet basic needs, and for some, the pandemic has caused an even greater hardship. It is now more important than ever to make sure that families have access to the right resources to help them make ends meet or to get the support they need to prevail through a difficult time.”

The 211 network, operated or supported by United Way throughout the U.S., is used by millions of Americans each year to access services such as free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, healthcare and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare services. During the first three months of the COVID-19 crisis, visits to 211.org increased 280%, reaching nearly 1 million visits.

"It’s critical that people who need help be able to access it quickly and easily, especially now when so many are seeking help for the first time,” said Rachel Krausman, senior director for 211, United Way Worldwide. "United Way greatly appreciates The Hartford's support in making access to 211 and social services readily available for those who need them most."

Connecting The Hartford’s Customers to 211

In addition to funding enhancements to the 211 network’s digital presence, The Hartford has trained its life and disability insurance claims and care teams to guide its customers towards 211 for additional resources if they express hardship. The Hartford also raises awareness about the network through its online benefits portal and beneficiary packages that are mailed to customers.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
08:33aTHE HARTFORD : To Provide $750,000 To Help United Way Improve Its 211 Network
BU
09/01HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Hartford's Doug Elliot, Beth Costello To Speak..
PU
08/31HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18FUTURE OF BENEFITS : New Research From The Hartford Reveals Shifts In Attitudes ..
BU
07/31HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
07/30HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/30THE HARTFORD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30THE HARTFORD : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/28THE HARTFORD : Donates $1M To U.S. Small Businesses To Aid In COVID-19 Recovery
BU
07/16HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 175 M - -
Net income 2020 1 326 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,92x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 13 662 M 13 662 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Duration : Period :
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,06 $
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
William A. Bloom Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Beth Ann Bombara Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-37.24%13 662
ALLIANZ SE-16.76%88 649
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.66%60 191
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.15%56 589
CHUBB LIMITED-23.81%53 527
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-42.00%25 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group