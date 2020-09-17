The Hartford : To Provide $750,000 To Help United Way Improve Its 211 Network

The Hartford has committed $750,000 over three years to help United Way improve the online presence and accessibility of the 211 network, a comprehensive source of locally curated social services information in the U.S. This will better enable 211 users to quickly find and access the information and services they need, as well as improve the overall user experience, increase website traffic and create a more consistent, connected network across the United States.

“We are pleased to support United Way in their efforts to ensure the community has easy access to the resources they need,” said Kathy Bromage, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “Many people across the country were already struggling to meet basic needs, and for some, the pandemic has caused an even greater hardship. It is now more important than ever to make sure that families have access to the right resources to help them make ends meet or to get the support they need to prevail through a difficult time.”

The 211 network, operated or supported by United Way throughout the U.S., is used by millions of Americans each year to access services such as free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, healthcare and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare services. During the first three months of the COVID-19 crisis, visits to 211.org increased 280%, reaching nearly 1 million visits.

"It’s critical that people who need help be able to access it quickly and easily, especially now when so many are seeking help for the first time,” said Rachel Krausman, senior director for 211, United Way Worldwide. "United Way greatly appreciates The Hartford's support in making access to 211 and social services readily available for those who need them most."

Connecting The Hartford’s Customers to 211

In addition to funding enhancements to the 211 network’s digital presence, The Hartford has trained its life and disability insurance claims and care teams to guide its customers towards 211 for additional resources if they express hardship. The Hartford also raises awareness about the network through its online benefits portal and beneficiary packages that are mailed to customers.

