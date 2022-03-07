Log in
Hartshead Resources NL : Material Increase in Phase III Gas Resources

03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
HARTSHEAD RESOURCES NL (ACN 150 624 169)

T +61(8) 9226 2011

E info@hartshead-resources.com

Level I, 89 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

PO Box Z5187, Perth WA 6831

8 March 2022

UK SOUTHERN GAS BASIN

MATERIAL INCREASE IN PHASE III EXPLORATION PROSPECT INVENTORY

Highlights:

  • Xodus Group completes exploration study identifying 12 new exploration prospects
  • Phase III exploration inventory now totals 14 prospects
  • Phase III 2U Prospective Resources1 total 3442 Bcf (un‐risked)
  • Aggregated Phase I, Phase II & Phase III volumetrics across the Hartshead portfolio o 2C Contingent Resources of 3543 Bcf
    o 2U Prospective Resources total 344 Bcf

Hartshead Resources NL (Hartshead, HHR or the Company) is pleased to announce the following operational update with respect to the Company's exploration portfolio as part of its Phase III field development.

An exploration study across Hartshead's License P2607 has been completed by Xodus Group (Xodus), which has generated a new prospect inventory totalling 14 prospects & leads with un‐risked 2U Prospective Resources of 344 Bcf. Twelve new prospects, in addition to the existing Garrod and Ayrton prospects, have been identified on the license area. All of the new prospects are undrilled structural traps within the Rotliegendes reservoir and are summarised below (Figure 1) along with their respective geological chance of success (GCoS).

A number of opportunities for further work have been identified by Xodus to potentially further de‐ risk the prospects and reduce volumetric uncertainty including seismic reprocessing and geological and geophysical studies. The prospects will be economically evaluated and ranked prior to being short listed for further work. Future work on short listed prospect will also involve initial well planning for the drilling of exploration wells in the final selected prospect or prospects. It may be that the McLaren prospect can be drilled as part of the Somerville development project in 2024 or 2025 and this option is being evaluated. Any other prospects selected to be drilled would likely be drilled as vertical exploration wells, sometime following Phase I first gas which is scheduled for H2 2024.

  • Prospective resources are estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) and relate to undiscovered accumulations. These prospective resources estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
    2 Hartshead Resources management estimates.

3 Volumetric estimates are from Oilfield Production Consultants (OPC) Ltd, Independent Competent Persons Report (CPR) entitled "Contingent Resources Review and Audit (Victoria and Viking Wx)" dated October 2020.

ASX:HHR | hartshead-resources.com.au

1

Prospect

GIIP (Bcf)

Recoverable Volume (Bcf)

GCoS

P90

P50

P10

1U

2U

3U

P50

Mclaren

27

34

47

63

18

39

0.54

Stephenson

47

58

73

36

47

60

0.43

Widdowson East

29

8

36

99

6

79

0.32

Widdowson Central

14

26

49

11

21

40

0.50

Lonsdale

16

7

20

38

5

31

0.50

Anderson

5

14

31

5

12

29

0.45

Garrod

52

24

74

177

16

125

0.50

Ayrton

36

107

206

25

74

146

0.41

Wenlock Prospect 1

19

6

28

79

4

55

0.36

Wenlock Prospect 2

1

8

27

1

5

19

0.36

Wenlock Prospect 3

5

2

7

24

1

17

0.36

FFs Prospect 1

5

15

37

3

11

26

0.41

FFs Prospect 2

19

12

27

52

8

37

0.35

FFs Prospect 3

6

13

24

4

9

17

0.34

Arithmetic Total

205

480

980

143

344

719

Figure 1. Phase III exploration portfolio resource table highlighting 2U Prospective Resources.

When aggregated with the Phase I and Phase II 2C Contingent Resources (Figure 3), the inclusion of the new Phase III 2U Prospective Resources takes the potential recoverable gas volume of the current Hartshead portfolio to approximately 700 Bcf.

ASX:HHR | hartshead-resources.com.au

2

Figure 2. Phase III prospect inventory map showing new prospects locations.

CONTINGENT RESOURCES3 (Bcf)

1C

2C

3C

PHASE I

Anning

84

125

177

Somerville

62

90

124

PHASE II

Hodgkin

35

100

387

Lovelace

14

39

79

PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES1 (BCF)

1U

2U

3U

PHASE III

Exploration

143

344

719

Prospects

Figure 3. Contingent and prospective resource volumetric across the Hartshead portfolio.

ASX:HHR | hartshead-resources.com.au

3

Ends‐

CONTACTS

The Board of Directors of Hartshead Resources NL authorised this announcement to be given to ASX.

For further information on this announcement, visit www.hartshead‐resources.com.auor contact:

Christopher Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Matharu

Chief Financial Officer

w: +61 8 9226 2011

  1. info@hartshead‐resources.com

ASX:HHR | hartshead-resources.com.au

4

Notes to Editors:

Hartshead Resources NL

ASX‐listed Hartshead Resources NL and is focussed on building a financially, technically and environmentally responsible European Energy business.

Hartshead's goal is to secure and invest in projects where resources can be extracted and delivered to meet Europe's growing energy demand while supporting the transition to a low carbon future.

In progressing this strategy Hartshead is focused on its 100% owned Production Seaward License P2607 comprising of five blocks which contain four existing gas fields in the UK Southern Gas Basin.

Hartshead brings together a highly experienced oil and gas team with specialised knowledge covering subsurface, engineering, commercial, QHSE and capital markets with the required skillsets needed to successfully and safely deliver oil and gas upstream projects.

UK Southern North Sea Production Seaward License P2607 - Contingent and Prospective Resources

Please refer to the qualified person's statement relating to the reporting of contingent and prospective resources on Hartshead Resources' 100% owned Southern North Sea License P2607 in Hartshead's ASX Announcement dated 14 December 2020 (see Schedule 3). The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information about the contingent resource and prospective resource estimates included in this announcement and all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning those estimates in this announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Contingent resources reported herein have been estimated and prepared using the probabilistic method.

CONTINGENT RESOURCES (BCF)

PHASE I PROJECTS

1C

2C

3C

ANNING

49/17b

84

125

177

SOMERVILLE

49/17b

62

90

124

COMBINED4

49/17b

161

217

285

CONTINGENT RESOURCES (BCF)

1C

2C

3C

GCOS

49/6c, 49/11c Lovelace

14

39

70

100%

PHASE II

48/15c

Hodgkin

35

100

387

100%

  • Volumes combined stochastically to give portfolio volume

ASX:HHR | hartshead-resources.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hartshead Resources NL published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
