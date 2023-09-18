Enabling discovery, safety and production of tomorrow's therapeutics
HBIO Investor Overview
Jim Green, Chairman, President & CEO September 18, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margins, earnings, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, and the strength of the Company's market position and business model. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described its forward-looking statements include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Management's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This document includes non-GAAP financial information, including one or more of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and net leverage ratio. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations of the business. Items excluded include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, litigation settlement, restructuring and other costs, unrealized gain/loss on equity securities and income taxes. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company's operating performance. Non-GAAP historical financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which is included as exhibits below.
With respect to forward-looking measures, we provide an outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage ratio. Many of the items that we exclude from these forward-looking measure calculations are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management. These items could cause the forward-looking measures presented in our outlook statements to vary materially from our reported net income and other GAAP results.
The non-GAAP financial information provided in this presentation should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies' non-GAAP financial information.
Most trusted partner of leading academic research institutions, contract research
organizations, pharmaceutical and bio-techs in the discovery, production, and safety &
regulatory compliance of tomorrow's life-saving therapies.
CELLULAR & MOLECULAR
PRE-CLINICAL
TECHNOLOGIES
SYSTEMS
COMPANY PROFILE
- Global sales footprint, 3 core manufacturing facilities
- Approx. 450 employees, 33 PhD, 54 Masters, 77 Bachelors
1H 2023 Revenue: $58.7M (incl -$2.8M net discontinued)
- 1H Adjusted EBITDA*: $8.7M (14.7% of rev), up 42% over PY
- 35%+ recurring revenues
- Founded 1901, Public Listing Dec. 2000 "NASDAQ: HBIO"
- Headquarters: Greater Boston, MA
- Academic Research / BioPharma Discovery
- Leader in Electroporation / Electrofusion for gene editing
- Leader in high-density Multi Electrode Arrays (MEA) for advanced cellular applications
- Market leader GLP telemetry systems for safety pharmacology and toxicology regulatory reporting
- Data collection, analysis and regulatory report generation required prior to phase 1 clinical
- Widest range of wireless endpoint monitoring
BALANCED PORTFOLIO
Industrial /
APAC
25%
Pharma
20%
2022
Academic
2022
REVENUE BY
REVENUE BY
Americas
CUSTOMER
/ Research
GEOGRAPHY
CRO /
TYPE*
52%
47%
Government
EMEA 28%
28%
2022 Revenue: Revenues by customer type include estimation for small % of revenues
* Non-GAAP measure, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are available in Appendix II.
Harvard Biosciences Highlights
- Essential, secular growth markets, high barriers, few competitors
- Global sales, application science and service structure
- Technology leadership competitive advantage with high barrier innovative technologies
- Robust pipeline of next-gen solutions
- Growing global marquee customer base
- Highly effective sales channel supported by elite scientific applications scientists
- High barrier innovative technologies
- Strong discipline, lean operating platform
DIVERSIFIED CUSTOMER /
REVENUE MODEL
Systems & Software
Consumables
Services
Sales and Earnings Trends
FY23 revenue growth projected to resume; recovery to consistent and growing adjusted EBITDA margins
REVENUES
Portfolio Optimization
$ IN MILLIONS
Supply Chain challenges
FY23
Covid-19
Guidance
***
$113.3
$116 - $120
$0.4M**
$ 5.5**
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
FY23
Guidance 15-17%
***
$18M
$16M 15%
15%
$11M
10%
- Non-GAAPmeasure, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are available in Appendix II.
- 2022 Revenue includes $5.5 million in sales of discontinued products; 2023 Revenue includes estimated $0.4 million from sales of discontinued products; net difference is $5.1 million.
*** FY23 Guidance as presented in Q2 earnings release on August 8, 2023. This presentation is not a reaffirmation of guidance.
