Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margins, earnings, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, and the strength of the Company's market position and business model. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described its forward-looking statements include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Management's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This document includes non-GAAP financial information including one or more of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, foreign exchange adjusted revenue, net debt and net leverage ratio. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations of the business. Items excluded include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, litigation settlement, restructuring and other costs, unrealized gain/loss on equity securities, income taxes and the tax impact of the reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company's operating performance. Non-GAAP historical financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which is included as exhibits below.

With respect to forward-looking measures, we provide an outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin. Many of the items that we exclude from this forward-looking measure calculation are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management. These items could cause the forward-looking measures presented in our outlook statements to vary materially from our reported net income and other GAAP results.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this presentation should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies' non-GAAP financial information.

2