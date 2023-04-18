Harvard Bioscience Announces Initial Order for Integrated Animal Behavior Monitoring System

Designed to meet the pre-clinical testing needs of CROs, pharma and research laboratories

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced the initial order for the Company’s new high-capacity behavioral monitoring system for pre-clinical applications. This initial order, which was placed by one of the Company’s large contract research organization (CRO) customers, is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company expects that the new system, along with a full range of services and software offerings, will be launched more broadly in the second half of 2023.



The new system combines the Company’s high precision Panlab® activity monitoring technology with its industry leading Ponemah™ pre-clinical data management software to create an integrated good laboratory practice (GLP) compliant solution. The system is ideally suited to meet the high throughput, automated pre-clinical safety and pharmacology testing needs of CROs and pharma, in addition to longitudinal behavior studies carried out by leading research and academic institutes.

Serge Savard, Vice President of Product Management, said “Our new behavior monitoring system builds on the core strengths of our pre-clinical technologies to provide a groundbreaking, high throughput activity monitoring solution. It combines unparalleled real-time monitoring accuracy with the full functionality of our Ponemah™ pre-clinical data acquisition and analysis software in an integrated GLP-compliant package, providing an efficient platform for applications such as neuroscience assessment, phenotyping of genetically modified small animals, and drug screening. We are excited to see this strong customer response and to begin our broader product launch later this year.”

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said “Our new behavioral monitoring system and this initial order validate our ability to deliver advances in academic research while expanding our product line to include higher value content integrated offerings, including recurring services tailored to the needs of larger industrial customers such as CROs and pharma, as well as leading academic and government labs.”

