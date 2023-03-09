Advanced search
    HBIO   US4169061052

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(HBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
2.480 USD   +1.22%
Harvard Bioscience : Q4 - 2022 HBIO Quarterly Earnings Presentation

03/09/2023 | 07:15am EST
Enabling discovery, safety and

production of tomorrow's therapeutics

NASDAQ: HBIO

Q4'22 Earnings Presentation

Jim Green, Chairman, President & CEO

Jennifer Cote, Interim CFO

March 9, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP

Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this presentation or in oral statements of the management of the Company may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop" "possible" "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this presentation or that may be made during our presentation may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, our anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of our market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our business strategy. the positioning of our Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for our current products, or products we are developing or intend to develop, and our plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 or described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by these risk factors. Our results may also be affected by factors of which we are not currently aware. We may not update these forward-looking statements, even though our situation may change in the future, unless we have obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Management's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial information including constant currency revenue, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations. Items excluded include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, litigation settlement, restructuring and other costs, and income taxes. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company's operating performance. Any non-GAAP financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which are included in the appendix.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this presentation should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies' non-GAAP financial information.

2

CEO Summary: Q4'22 Highlights

"Organizational restructuring complete and setup for success in 2023!"

Income Statement Components

Q4' 2022

Q4' 2021

Revenue

28.4

33.1

Growth Rate

-14%

FX Impact

1.0

Adj. Gross Margin*

16.3

19.7

% of Revenue

57%

60%

Adj. Operating Profit*

3.4

5.3

% of Revenue

12%

16%

Adj. EBITDA*

3.7

5.7

% of Revenue

13%

17%

Adj. EPS*

0.04

0.08

Cash Flow from Operations

2.7

0.1

* Non-GAAP measure, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are available in the appendix

3

3

2022 Q4 Revenue by Product Family

(in $M)

Q4

Q4

Comments

2022

2021

Vs.

Q4'21

Cellular &

14.7*

14.9

-2%

Cellular and Molecular Product Revenue adjusted for currency and a small

Molecular

change in discontinued products was roughly flat to prior year

  1. Solid growth in APAC was offset by slowness in the Americas o Cell-based testing products were up double digits globally
    o Continued rotation out of low margin products sold through distribution
    o Discontinued product sales decreased by approx. $300K versus prior year o Demand growth expected going forward, augmented by new consumable
    driving products such as electroporation for bio-production

Pre-Clinical

14.8* 18.2

-19%

Pre-Clinical revenue was down (19%) at constant currency.

  1. Globally telemetry and inhalation shipments were down in Q3 and early in Q4 o China lockdown further delayed shipment, with strong order demand
    recovering later in the quarter as lockdowns eased
    o Order demand recovery later in the quarter is expected to underpin a strong start to 2023

Currency

(1.0)

-3%

Significant currency impact on strong dollar and weakening Euro and GBP

Revenue

28.4

33.1

-14%

* Non-GAAP measure, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are available in the appendix

4

4

Q4 New Product Launches Drive Growth, Expand Consumables and Services

Research & Discovery, Bridge to Bio-Production

Pre-Clinical Toxicology & Safety Pharmacology

MOLECULES

CELLS

ORGANOIDS

ORGANS

PRECLINICAL

CLINICAL

Electroporation

Consumable Flatpack

Reaction Chamber

  • BTX electroporation bio-production configuration for mammalian applications and high-efficiency stem cell transfection
  • Easy to use unique flow-through design
  • Low- to medium-throughput
  • Solution for fast-growing bioproduction electroporation needs

Spectrophotometry

Premium U7500

Spectrophotometer

  • Highly-advanced,time-saving firmware functionality
  • Highly-precisemeasurement with spectral bandwidth <2nm
  • GLP/21 CFR compliant
  • Ease of use and small footprint for top academic labs
  • High throughput for pharma QC

Telemetry

"Exclusive" Glucose

Endpoint Implantable

  • Only continuous monitoring solution ideal for longitudinal studies
  • Higher-qualitydata unimpeded by stress artifact
  • GLP/21 CFR compliant
  • Best-in-class3x data capture rate
  • Enables substantial reduction in lab techs and usage of animal models

5

5

Disclaimer

Harvard Bioscience Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
