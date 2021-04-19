Log in
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Harvard Bioscience Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for May 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET

04/19/2021
HOLLISTON, Mass., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on May 6, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (877) 303-7611 or international 1 (970) 315-0445 and referencing the conference ID # 5876756.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed through the Harvard Bioscience website. To listen to the webcast, go to http://investor.harvardbioscience.com/ – Events & Presentations.

Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release and a related slide presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact
Michael Rossi
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 893-8999
mrossi@harvardbioscience.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 M - -
Net income 2021 1,37 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 209x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 278 M 278 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33 $
Last Close Price 6,97 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James W. Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Rossi Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth F. Olson COO, Senior VP-Global Operations & Engineering
John F. Kennedy Independent Director
Bertrand Loy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.62.47%278
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.5.83%193 726
DANAHER CORPORATION9.42%173 318
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.68%96 191
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.52%74 984
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.41%62 918
