    HBIO   US4169061052

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(HBIO)
  Summary
Harvard Bioscience : HBIO Investor Presentation – May 2021

05/25/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Jim Green, President and CEO

Mike Rossi, CFO

May 26, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this presentation or in oral statements of the management of the Company includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop" "possible" "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward looking statements in this presentation or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the

Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company's market position and

business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the Company's business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company's current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company's plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by these risk factors. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Management's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information in this presentation or in oral statements of the management of the Company may include non-GAAP financial information including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income primarily resulting from purchase accounting or events that we do not believe are related to the underlying operations of the business such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration activities and stock-based compensation expense. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. This non-GAAP financial information approximates information used by our management to internally evaluate the operating results of the Company. Any non-GAAP measures included herein are accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure within

this presentation.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this presentation should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies' non-GAAP financial information.

2

Table of Contents

  • Investment Highlights
  • Company Overview
  • Strategic Action Plan
  • Global Revenues
  • Customer Segments
  • Strategic Product Lines
  • Financial Trends & 2021 Outlook
  • Appendix

3

Investment Highlights

  • Known life science leader enabling research and drug discovery through pre-clinical toxicology and safety pharmacology phases
  • Strong brands with blue chip customer base
  • Extensive installed base with recurring customers
  • Attractive end markets of academic research and pharma / CROs
  • Profitable platform company, seasoned leadership with strong track record of driving shareholder value

4

4

Company Overview

  • HQ: Greater Boston, Massachusetts
  • Employees: ~460
  • Ticker: HBIO (NASDAQ)
  • Market Cap: ~$280M
  • 2020 Revenue: $102M
  • 2020 Operating Income: $0.2M, 0.2% of revenue
  • 2020 Adjusted Op Inc*: $14.0M, 13.7% of revenue
  • Strong brands
  • Blue chip recurring customers
  • Gold standard in pre-clinical testing

*Non-GAAP measurement - see appendix for reconciliation to GAAP results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvard Bioscience Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
