    HBIO   US4169061052

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(HBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
2.790 USD   +5.68%
05:15pHarvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference March 22-23, 2023
GL
05:15pHarvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference March 22-23, 2023
GL
09:26aHarvard Bioscience to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on March 21, 2023
GL
Harvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference March 22-23, 2023

03/16/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
HOLLISTON, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Green will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 22-23, 2023.

Mr. Green will present on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. The presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website for a limited period of time.

Harvard Bioscience will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023.

To register for the presentation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact:

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Investor Relations
(508) 893-3120
investors@harvardbioscience.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 119 M - -
Net income 2023 0,50 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 176x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 87,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,64 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James W. Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Cote Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bertrand Loy Lead Independent Director
Katherine A. Eade Independent Director
Thomas W. Loewald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.-4.69%111
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.45%209 173
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.78%176 396
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-11.75%82 023
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.67%68 826
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG4.75%57 739