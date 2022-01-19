Harvest Capital Management Public : Board Meeting 01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNOUNCEMENT The Board of Directors of HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD announces that it will meet on Monday, Jan 31, 2022 at 11.30 am to examine and approve the final results for 2020. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors will set the date for the Annual General Meeting. Anteva Secretarial Services Ltd Secretary. 19 Jan 2022 Cc: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 14:31:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD 09:32a HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC : Board Meeting PU