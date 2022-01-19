Log in
HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD
HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC : Board Meeting
Harvest Capital Management Public : Board Meeting

01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD announces that it will meet on Monday, Jan 31, 2022 at 11.30 am to examine and approve the final results for 2020. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors will set the date for the Annual General Meeting.

Anteva Secretarial Services Ltd

Secretary.

19 Jan 2022

Cc: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

Disclaimer

Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
