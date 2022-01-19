Harvest Capital Management Public : Board Meeting

ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Directors of HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD announces that it will meet on Monday, Jan 31, 2022 at 11.30 am to examine and approve the final results for 2020. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors will set the date for the Annual General Meeting.
Anteva Secretarial Services Ltd
Secretary.
19 Jan 2022
Cc: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission
