  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd
  News
  Summary
       

HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:21 2022-10-14 am EDT
- EUR    0.00%
01:32aHarvest Capital Management Public : Investment Portfolio
PU
03/23Harvest Capital Management Public : A.G.M. Results
PU
03/11Harvest Capital Management Public : Transfer of the titles of Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)
PU
Harvest Capital Management Public : Investment Portfolio

10/14/2022 | 01:32am EDT
THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES

(SEC Circular E09/2002)

Name :

HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD

Three-month report as at:

30/09/2022

CURRENT

PERCENTAGE

CATEGORY

SECTOR

NUMBER

VALUE

OF TOTAL

ISSUER / ASSET

OF TITLE

OF TITLES

ASSETS

CENTRE POINT BUILDING (3 FLOORS)

n/a

n/a

n/a

750.000

88,17%

SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)

Shares

Not Listed

200.000

68.000

7,99%

ISXIS INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

332.000

14.608

1,72%

CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH

Shares

Financial

n/a

7.273

0,85%

OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS (SOVEREIGNS)

n/a

n/a

n/a

5.600

0,66%

HARVEST ADVISORS LTD

Shares

Not Listed

240.000

2.400

0,28%

DEBTORS

n/a

n/a

n/a

1.556

0,18%

AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

512.000

1.024

0,12%

REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

361.846

181

0,02%

BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

Shares

Financial

25

32

0,00%

Total

€ 850.673,30

100,00%

Total Assets

€ 850.673,30

Net Asset Value

3,81 cents

Fully diluted Net Asset Value *

* Not given since there are no issued warrants

This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:30:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
