Harvest Capital Management Public : Investment Portfolio

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES
(SEC Circular E09/2002)
|
Name :
|
HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD
|
|
|
Three-month report as at:
|
30/09/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT
|
PERCENTAGE
|
|
|
CATEGORY
|
SECTOR
|
NUMBER
|
VALUE
|
OF TOTAL
|
ISSUER / ASSET
|
|
OF TITLE
|
|
OF TITLES
|
€
|
ASSETS
|
CENTRE POINT BUILDING (3 FLOORS)
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
750.000
|
88,17%
|
SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL)
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
200.000
|
68.000
|
7,99%
|
ISXIS INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
332.000
|
14.608
|
1,72%
|
CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH
|
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
n/a
|
7.273
|
0,85%
|
OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS (SOVEREIGNS)
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
5.600
|
0,66%
|
HARVEST ADVISORS LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
240.000
|
2.400
|
0,28%
|
DEBTORS
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
1.556
|
0,18%
|
AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
512.000
|
1.024
|
0,12%
|
REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
361.846
|
181
|
0,02%
|
BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
25
|
32
|
0,00%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
€ 850.673,30
|
100,00%
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
€ 850.673,30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value
|
|
|
|
3,81 cents
|
|
Fully diluted Net Asset Value *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not given since there are no issued warrants
|
|
|
|
|
This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.
