Harvest Gold : Announces Plans to Validate Blackwater Gold Deposit Analog Model With Near Surface Drilling at Emerson

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 9, 2020 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSX.V: HVG) ('HarvestGold' or the 'Company') announces that a review of technical data on the recently acquired 50 Km2 (5,000 ha) Emerson project has provided historic drill log evidence of a strong mineralized system that is gold bearing and that has many similarities to Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Gold Project, located in central B.C., 200 km southeast of Emerson in a similar geological setting (Figure 1). Henry Awmack, P.Eng., who developed the Emerson project is a member of Harvest Gold's technical advisory board and states: 'Artemis Gold's recent $210+ million purchase of the Blackwater Project from New Gold has revitalized exploration in the Interior Plateau of B.C. The discovery of Blackwater in 2009 highlighted the potential for Cretaceous age volcanic and plutonic rocks to host bulk tonnage precious metal deposits. The Harvest Gold Emerson Project's setting has similar geology, alteration, geophysical features and soil geochemical signatures to Blackwater. In 1968, AMAX, a major molybdenum producer at the time, drilled four holes at Emerson, exploring its molybdenum potential and assaying only for copper and molybdenum. That drilling was unsuccessful in finding molybdenum mineralization but intersected wide intervals of intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration penetrated by abundant hairline quartz veinlets. The drill logs indicate wide zones of this alteration ranging from 102 to 230veinlets per metre over the entire length of their first drill hole which stopped at 298 metres, representing the hallmark of a strong hydrothermal system. What has us excited is that our surface grab samples of this alteration near the drill collar of this hole shows gold anomalism with gold values up to 0.762 g/t'. Harvest Gold's President and CEO Rick Mark said: 'The realization that Emerson has many geological similarities to Blackwater and has known pervasive, near surface alteration that is gold bearing within a ~4 square kilometer chargeability high has our entire team excited. We are now advancing exploration plans to include airborne magnetics, IP and reconnaissance drilling in the area of the AMAX drill collar sites ahead of an anticipated 30 hole, near surface drill program. A separate, widely spaced IP survey will cover the very large (39 km2) newly staked magnetic low feature to identify deeper porphyry targets, as well other potential Blackwater targets. We are extremely excited about the exploration potential of Emerson and we will be applying for work permits to conduct the IP survey and surface drilling as soon as possible. Finally, I should note that while Blackwater is located in a relatively remote area, Emerson is located in an area of historic and current mine development within 15 km of Houston, B.C., is road accessible and is located near infrastructure, a railway line high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.' Figure 1: Location map of the Company's projects and the Blackwater gold deposit GEOLOGICAL SIMILARITIES BETWEEN EMERSON AND BLACKWATER HOST ROCKS: Blackwater is hosted by felsic Kasalka Group volcanics and volcaniclastics which had previously been mapped as belonging to the Hazelton Group (widespread in the area) or the Ootsa Lake Group (which contains felsics). Emerson is mapped regionally as being underlain by the Hazelton Group but felsic volcanics thought to belong to the Kasalka Group are present at Emerson. PLUTONIC ASSOCIATION: Blackwater is thought to have formed from fluids released by monzogranites of the Blackwater Plutonic Suite, which were emplaced between 66.9 and 72.2 Ma. Emerson is related to a feldspar-quartz porphyry stock of unknown composition dated at 71.06 Ma, within the Blackwater Plutonic Suite age range. ALTERATION: Host rocks within the Blackwater deposit area are pervasively hydrofractured and pyritized. In the early main-stage mineralization at Blackwater, green sericite, euhedral pyrite, and lesser quartz are disseminated and present in wavy, discontinuous veins, commonly accompanied by base metal sulphides. The late main-stage mineralization is similar but with the addition of chlorite and local carbonate. Rocks within the Emerson soil geochemical anomaly are altered by quartz, white mica and pyrite, both disseminated and within abundant discontinuous veinlets (Figure 1). The significance of green sericite (Blackwater) versus white mica (Emerson) is not known. Figure 2: Cross-section of AMAX hole 68-1 that had a total depth of 298 m. The core was not assayed for gold but did display intense alteration with increasing veinlet intensity with depth; evidence of a strong mineralized system. A higher resolution version of this image is available at: http://www.harvestgoldcorp.com/files/images/2020/AMAX-68_1-XS.jpg

