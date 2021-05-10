Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HARV   CA41755M1023

HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.

(HARV)
  Report
Harvest Health Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HRVSF

05/10/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is fair to Harvest Health shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share (or equivalent) held.

Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Harvest Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Harvest Health shareholders; (2) determine whether Trulieve is underpaying for Harvest Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Harvest Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Harvest Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Harvest Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 379 M - -
Net income 2021 22,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 480 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 036
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,71 CAD
Last Close Price 4,35 CAD
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven M. White Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Deborah K. Keeley Chief Financial Officer
Mark Neal Barnard Chairman
Ana Claudia Dutra Independent Director
Eula L. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.58.18%1 473
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.07%443 727
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.88%289 958
PFIZER, INC.7.53%220 784
ABBVIE INC.8.03%204 279
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.14%198 539