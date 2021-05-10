Harvest Health & Recreation : Investor Presentation

Forward Looking Statement

Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Trulieve," "Harvest," "we," "us" and "our" in this prospectus refer to Trulieve Cannabis Corp. and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. as a combined company.

This investor presentation includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to each party's expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding Trulieve and Harvest's expected financial

performance for fiscal 2021, the combined operations and prospects of Trulieve and Harvest, the current and projected market and growth opportunities for the combined company, and the timing and completion of the Transaction, including all the required conditions thereto. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Trulieve and Harvest's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that they believe might affect their financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by each party in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors each party believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Trulieve and Harvest's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com(the "SEC") on EDGAR and with certain Canadian regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in other periodic reports and filings made by Trulieve and Harvest with the SEC on EDGAR and with such Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR. Although Trulieve and Harvest believe that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, Trulieve and Harvest assume no obligation and disclaim any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This investor presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are not included herein because all such non-GAAP financial measures have been obtained from third party sources unrelated to the parties, which do not publish the information necessary for such reconciliation. These non-GAAP financial measures are based on the analysis of non-GAAP financial measures of various financial analysts, each of whom may not be calculating such financial measures in the same manner as each other or Trulieve or Harvest. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management teams use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management teams believe adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects of the combined company, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management teams in its financial and operational decision-making.

PLEASE NOTE THAT MARIJUANA IS ILLEGAL UNDER U.S. FEDERAL LAW, INCLUDING ITS CONSUMPTION, POSSESSION, CULTIVATION, DISTRIBUTION, MANUFACTURING, DISPENSING, AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Forward-looking statements made in this document are made only as of the date of their initial publication, and the Company

undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements as actual events unfold.