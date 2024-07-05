HARVEST MINERALS LIMITED

ACN 143 303 388

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TIME: 4.00pm (AWST)

DATE:Thursday 8 August 2024

PLACE

22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6 000

This Notice of Annual General Meeting is an important document and requires your immediate attention.

CONTENTS PAGE

Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions) 2 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions) 3 Glossary 3

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Harvest Minerals Limited which this Notice of Annual General Meeting relates to will be held at 4.00pm (AWST) on Thursday 8 August 2024 at 22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6000.

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

VOTING BY PROXY

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote

Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:

the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and

if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).

Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances

Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:

an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and

the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and

at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and

either of the following applies:

the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting;

the proxy does not vote on the resolution,

the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.

