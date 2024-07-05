HARVEST MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 143 303 388
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TIME:
4.00pm (AWST)
DATE:Thursday 8 August 2024PLACE:22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6000
This Notice of Annual General Meeting is an important document and requires your immediate attention. Please read it carefully. If you are in doubt as to what you should do, please consult your professional adviser.
CONTENTS PAGE
Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions)
Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions)
Glossary
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Harvest Minerals Limited which this Notice of Annual General Meeting relates to will be held at 4.00pm (AWST) on Thursday 8 August 2024 at 22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6000.
VOTING IN PERSON
To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.
VOTING BY PROXY
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote
Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:
- the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
- if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and
- if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
- if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).
Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances
Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:
- an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and
- the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and
- at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and
- either of the following applies:
- the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting;
- the proxy does not vote on the resolution,
the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Harvest Minerals Limited will be held at 22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6000 at 4.00pm (AWST) on Thursday 8 August 2024.
The Explanatory Statement provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company on 6 August 2024 at 5:00pm (AWST).
Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary.
AGENDA
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report.
1. RESOLUTION 1 - RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR LUIS AZEVEDO
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Luis Azevedo, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."
DATED: 5 JULY 2024
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
JACK JAMES
COMPANY SECRETARY
EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for the information of the Shareholders of the Company in connection with the business to be conducted at the Annual General Meeting to be held at 22 Lindsay Street, Perth, WA 6000 at 4:00pm (AWST) on Thursday 8 August 2024.
This purpose of this Explanatory Statement is to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions in the Notice of Meeting.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
In accordance with the Constitution, the business of the Annual General Meeting will include receipt and consideration of the annual financial report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report, the remuneration report and the auditor's report.
The Company is not required to provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report to Shareholders unless a
Shareholder has specifically elected to receive a printed copy.
Whilst the Company will not provide a hard copy of the Company's annual financial report unless specifically requested to do so, Shareholders may view the Company's annual financial report on its website at www.harvestminerals.net.
RESOLUTION 1 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR LUIS AZEVEDO
Clause 14.2 of the Constitution requires that if the Company has three or more Directors, one third (or the number nearest one-third) of those Directors must retire at each annual general meeting, provided always that no Director (except a Managing Director) shall hold office for a period in excess of 3 years, or until the third annual general meeting following his or her appointment, whichever is the longer, without submitting himself or herself for re-election.
A Director who retires by rotation under clause 14.2 of the Constitution is eligible for re-election. Accordingly, Mr Luis Azevedo retires in accordance with the Constitution and, being eligible for re-election, offers himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.
- ENQUIRIES
Shareholders are required to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9200 1847 if they have any queries in respect of the matters set out in these documents.
GLOSSARY
$ means Australian dollars.
Annual General Meeting or Meeting means the meeting convened by the Notice.
ASIC means the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
AWST means Australian Western Standard Time as observed in Perth, Western Australia.
Board means the board of directors of the Company.
Business Day means Monday to Friday inclusive, except New Year's Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and any other day that AIM declares is not a business day.
Company means Harvest Minerals Limited (ACN 143 303 388).
Constitution means the Company's constitution.
Corporations Act means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Directors mean the current directors of the Company.
Explanatory Statement means the explanatory statement to the Notice.
Notice of Meeting or Notice of Annual General Meeting means this notice of annual general meeting including the Explanatory Statement.
Proxy Form means the proxy form accompanying the Notice.
Resolutions means the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, or any one of them, as the context requires.
Shareholder means a shareholder in the Company.
