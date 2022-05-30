Harvest One Cannabis : Third quarter Fiscal 2022

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(in Canadian dollars)
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
Table of contents
Notice to reader ..........................................................................................................................................................
3
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position................................................................................
4
Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss ............................................................
5
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity ..............................................................................
6
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows .........................................................................................
7
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements .............................................................................
8-24
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
Notice to reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Professional Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
As at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Note
March 31
June 30
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
1,649
4,431
Accounts receivable
3
1,857
2,020
Short term investments
4
25
711
Lease receivable
129
116
Inventories
5
2,344
2,279
Prepaid expenses and deposits
195
278
6,199
9,835
Lease receivable
190
288
Property, plant and equipment
6
2,639
2,908
Intangible assets
7
4,171
6,032
Total assets
13,199
19,063
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
5,624
6,924
Loans and lease liabilities
9
441
312
6,065
7,236
Loans and lease liabilities
9
1,659
1,850
Total liabilities
7,724
9,086
Equity
Share capital
11
148,226
148,226
Other reserves
12
25,175
24,882
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(321)
(286)
Accumulated deficit
(167,605)
(162,845)
Total equity
5,475
9,977
Total liabilities and equity
13,199
19,063
Going concern (note 2(c))
"Jason Bednar"
"Gord Davey"
Jason Bednar, Director
Gord Davey, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31
March 31
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenue
2,363
2,069
6,284
5,899
Excise taxes
(24)
(42)
(67)
(114)
Net revenue
14
2,339
2,027
6,217
5,785
Inventory expensed to cost of sales
1,399
1,282
3,761
3,570
Inventory write-down
5
26
-
187
22
Gross profit
914
745
2,296
2,193
Expenses
General and administration
10
1,240
1,528
3,472
5,153
Sales and marketing
307
202
1,321
552
Depreciation and amortization
527
551
1,592
1,665
Share-based compensation
12
57
(353)
294
239
Severance and reorganization costs
13
-
-
-
163
Asset impairment and write-downs
6
398
(485)
398
8,700
2,529
1,443
7,077
16,472
Loss from operations
(1,615)
(698)
(4,808)
(14,279)
Other (expense) income
Unrealized loss/reclassification on fair valuation
of investment
596
(245)
486
(245)
Loss on disposal of assets
3,4,6
(625)
(11)
(692)
(11)
Interest and finance costs
(117)
(27)
(198)
(272)
Gain from debt/AP settlement and other refunds
96
-
483
-
Foreign exchange loss
(12)
(129)
(31)
(129)
(62)
(412)
48
(657)
Net loss from continuing operations
(1,677)
(1,110)
(4,760)
(14,936)
Loss from discontinued operations
15
-
(606)
-
(4,820)
Net loss
(1,677)
(1,716)
(4,760)
(19,756)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation
(45)
101
(35)
(233)
Comprehensive loss
(1,722)
(1,615)
(4,795)
(19,989)
Net loss attributable to:
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
(1,677)
(1,716)
(4,760)
(19,756)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
(1,722)
(1,615)
(4,795)
(19,989)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.09)
Weighted average number of outstanding common
shares
252,617,854
221,148,418
252,617,854
217,072,931
