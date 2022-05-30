Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Harvest One Cannabis Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HVT   CA41755P1053

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC.

(HVT)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 02:19:30 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
03/16Harvest One Cannabis Inc. Signs Sales Distribution Agreement Flat River Group
CI
03/02HARVEST ONE CANNABIS : Financial Statements - For the three months ended December 31, 2021 4mb PDF
PU
03/02HARVEST ONE CANNABIS : Management Discussion & Analysis - For the three months ended December 31, 2021 2mb PDF
PU
Harvest One Cannabis : Third quarter Fiscal 2022

05/30/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(in Canadian dollars)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Table of contents

Notice to reader ..........................................................................................................................................................

3

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position................................................................................

4

Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss ............................................................

5

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity ..............................................................................

6

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows .........................................................................................

7

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements .............................................................................

8-24

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Notice to reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Professional Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Page 3

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

As at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Note

March 31

June 30

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

1,649

4,431

Accounts receivable

3

1,857

2,020

Short term investments

4

25

711

Lease receivable

129

116

Inventories

5

2,344

2,279

Prepaid expenses and deposits

195

278

6,199

9,835

Lease receivable

190

288

Property, plant and equipment

6

2,639

2,908

Intangible assets

7

4,171

6,032

Total assets

13,199

19,063

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

5,624

6,924

Loans and lease liabilities

9

441

312

6,065

7,236

Loans and lease liabilities

9

1,659

1,850

Total liabilities

7,724

9,086

Equity

Share capital

11

148,226

148,226

Other reserves

12

25,175

24,882

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(321)

(286)

Accumulated deficit

(167,605)

(162,845)

Total equity

5,475

9,977

Total liabilities and equity

13,199

19,063

Going concern (note 2(c))

"Jason Bednar"

"Gord Davey"

Jason Bednar, Director

Gord Davey, Director

Page 4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

March 31

March 31

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

2,363

2,069

6,284

5,899

Excise taxes

(24)

(42)

(67)

(114)

Net revenue

14

2,339

2,027

6,217

5,785

Inventory expensed to cost of sales

1,399

1,282

3,761

3,570

Inventory write-down

5

26

-

187

22

Gross profit

914

745

2,296

2,193

Expenses

General and administration

10

1,240

1,528

3,472

5,153

Sales and marketing

307

202

1,321

552

Depreciation and amortization

527

551

1,592

1,665

Share-based compensation

12

57

(353)

294

239

Severance and reorganization costs

13

-

-

-

163

Asset impairment and write-downs

6

398

(485)

398

8,700

2,529

1,443

7,077

16,472

Loss from operations

(1,615)

(698)

(4,808)

(14,279)

Other (expense) income

Unrealized loss/reclassification on fair valuation

of investment

596

(245)

486

(245)

Loss on disposal of assets

3,4,6

(625)

(11)

(692)

(11)

Interest and finance costs

(117)

(27)

(198)

(272)

Gain from debt/AP settlement and other refunds

96

-

483

-

Foreign exchange loss

(12)

(129)

(31)

(129)

(62)

(412)

48

(657)

Net loss from continuing operations

(1,677)

(1,110)

(4,760)

(14,936)

Loss from discontinued operations

15

-

(606)

-

(4,820)

Net loss

(1,677)

(1,716)

(4,760)

(19,756)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation

(45)

101

(35)

(233)

Comprehensive loss

(1,722)

(1,615)

(4,795)

(19,989)

Net loss attributable to:

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

(1,677)

(1,716)

(4,760)

(19,756)

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

(1,722)

(1,615)

(4,795)

(19,989)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.09)

Weighted average number of outstanding common

shares

252,617,854

221,148,418

252,617,854

217,072,931

Page 5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
