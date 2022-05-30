Harvest One Cannabis : Third quarter Fiscal 2022

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Professional Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

As at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended March 31 March 31 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenue 2,363 2,069 6,284 5,899 Excise taxes (24) (42) (67) (114) Net revenue 14 2,339 2,027 6,217 5,785 Inventory expensed to cost of sales 1,399 1,282 3,761 3,570 Inventory write-down 5 26 - 187 22 Gross profit 914 745 2,296 2,193 Expenses General and administration 10 1,240 1,528 3,472 5,153 Sales and marketing 307 202 1,321 552 Depreciation and amortization 527 551 1,592 1,665 Share-based compensation 12 57 (353) 294 239 Severance and reorganization costs 13 - - - 163 Asset impairment and write-downs 6 398 (485) 398 8,700 2,529 1,443 7,077 16,472 Loss from operations (1,615) (698) (4,808) (14,279) Other (expense) income Unrealized loss/reclassification on fair valuation of investment 596 (245) 486 (245) Loss on disposal of assets 3,4,6 (625) (11) (692) (11) Interest and finance costs (117) (27) (198) (272) Gain from debt/AP settlement and other refunds 96 - 483 - Foreign exchange loss (12) (129) (31) (129) (62) (412) 48 (657) Net loss from continuing operations (1,677) (1,110) (4,760) (14,936) Loss from discontinued operations 15 - (606) - (4,820) Net loss (1,677) (1,716) (4,760) (19,756) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation (45) 101 (35) (233) Comprehensive loss (1,722) (1,615) (4,795) (19,989) Net loss attributable to: Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (1,677) (1,716) (4,760) (19,756) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (1,722) (1,615) (4,795) (19,989) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.09) Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 252,617,854 221,148,418 252,617,854 217,072,931

