Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Harvest Technology Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTG   AU0000082422

HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(HTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.195 AUD   -11.36%
05:59pHARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Nominee Letter
PU
05:20pHARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet
PU
12/12HARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Proposed issue of securities - HTG
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harvest Technology : Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet

12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Announcement to ASX

ASX Code: HTG

December 20, 2021

RETAIL ENTITLEMENT OFFER BOOKLET

Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX: HTG or "the Company) advises that, in respect of its 1 for 10 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") announced on Monday, 13 December 2021, the retail component of the Entitlement Offer ("Retail Entitlement Offer") opens today.

Enclosed is a copy of the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet in respect of the Retail Entitlement Offer.

The Company also advises that it will today complete despatch of the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet (including personalised entitlement and acceptance forms) to eligible retail shareholders.

The Retail Entitlement Offer will close at 5.00 pm (Sydney time), Friday, 14 January 2022.

- End -

The announcement was approved for release by the Board of Directors of Harvest Technology Group Limited.

Corporate enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Paul Guilfoyle

Group Chief Executive Officer, Harvest Technology Group Limited

Tel: +61 8 6370 6370

Email: investor@harvest-tech.com.au

Investor enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Jack Rosagro

Company Secretary

Tel: + 61 8 9482 0511

Email: investor@harvest-tech.com.au

About Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX: HTG) is a global leader in network optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation and monitoring capabilities for the energy, resources, and renewables sectors. Based in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote field services with ultra-low bandwidth Network Optimised Livestreaming solutions that enable

Ground Floor, 16 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 P: +61 8 9482 0500

ABN: 77 149 970 445

For personal use only

Announcement to ASX

ASX Code: HTG

customers to stay connected to operations and personnel anywhere in the world while utilising just a fraction of existing bandwidth resources.

To learn more please visit: www.harvest.technology

If you would like to receive the HTG Insights Newsletter for future updates, please visit our website and subscribe at the bottom of the page.

Ground Floor, 16 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 P: +61 8 9482 0500

ABN: 77 149 970 445

For personal use only

Harvest Technology Group Limited

RETAIL OFFER BOOKLET

Harvest Technology Group Limited is undertaking a 1 for 10 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of Shares at an issue price of $0.21 per New Share.

The Retail Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00 pm (Sydney time), Friday, 14 January 2022.

Harvest Technology Group Limited (ACN 149 970 445)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

This document and the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form that accompanies it contains important information and requires your immediate attention. You should read both documents carefully and in their entirety. This document is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC. If you have any queries please call your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser or the HTG Offer Information Line on 1300 850 505 (from within Australia) or +61 (03) 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) between 8.30 am and

5.00 pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday during the Retail Offer Period (Monday, 20 December 2021 to Friday, 14 January 2022), or visit our website at https://harvest.technology/investors.

1

Contents

Important Notices

only

Chairman's Letter

Key Dates

What Should You Do?

1.

Overview of the Entitlement Offer

use

2.

How to Apply - Eligible Retail Shareholders

3.

Important information for Shareholders

4.

Eligible Retail Shareholder declarations

5.

Glossary

personalFor

6.

Corporate Directory

Annexure A - ASX Announcement

Annexure B - Investor Presentation

2

3

6

8

10

12

17

20

25

27

30

31

32

For personal use only

Important Notices

This Retail Offer Booklet is dated 20 December 2021. Capitalised terms in this section have the meaning given to them in this Retail Offer Booklet (including in the Glossary).

This Retail Offer Booklet is issued by Harvest Technology Group Limited (ACN 149 970 445) (HTG).

This Retail Entitlement Offer is being made pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84) which allows entitlement offers to be offered without a prospectus. This Retail Offer Booklet does not contain all of the information which would be required to be disclosed in a prospectus. As a result, it is important for you to read and understand this Retail Offer Booklet in its entirety, along with the publicly available information on HTG and the Entitlement Offer (for example, the information available on HTG's website https://harvest.technologyand on the ASX's website www.asx.com.au) prior to deciding whether to accept your Entitlement and apply for New Shares.

The Investor Presentation, which is included in Annexure B, details important factors and risks that could affect the financial and operating performance of HTG. Please refer to the Key Risks section of the Investor Presentation for details. When making an investment decision in connection with this Retail Entitlement Offer, it is essential that you consider these risk factors carefully in light of your individual personal circumstances, including financial and taxation issues (some of which have been outlined in Section 3 of this Retail Offer Booklet).

Investments in HTG are subject to investment risk, including delays in repayment and loss of income and capital invested. None of the Underwriter, their respective related bodies corporate and affiliates, nor any of their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, representatives, contractors, consultants, agents, advisers or intermediaries guarantee any return or any particular rate of return on the New Shares offered under the Retail Entitlement Offer, the performance of HTG generally, the repayment of capital from HTG or any particular tax treatment.

By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form or otherwise paying for your New Shares through BPAY® in accordance with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Retail Offer Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Retail Entitlement Offer detailed in this Retail Offer Booklet.

No overseas offering

This Retail Offer Booklet, the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the accompanying ASX announcement and Investor Presentation, do not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. In particular, this Retail Offer Booklet does not constitute an offer to Ineligible Shareholders.

This Retail Offer Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Shares is to be made under the Retail Entitlement Offer, in countries other than Australia and New Zealand.

No action has been taken to register or qualify the Retail Entitlement Offer, the Entitlements or the New Shares, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction other than Australia and New Zealand.

The distribution of this Retail Offer Booklet (including an electronic copy) outside Australia and New Zealand, is restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Retail Offer Booklet, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non-compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
05:59pHARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Nominee Letter
PU
05:20pHARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet
PU
12/12HARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Proposed issue of securities - HTG
PU
11/30Speedcast Unveils Network-Optimized Remote Video Streaming Solution
AQ
11/15HARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Application for quotation of securities - HTG
PU
10/21HARVEST TECHNOLOGY : JOINS INMARSAT'S APPLICATION AND SOLUTION PROVIDER PROGRAMME; New par..
AQ
10/18Harvest Technology Group Limited Formalises Memorandum of Understanding with Inmarsat G..
CI
10/13HARVEST TECHNOLOGY : Signs Reseller Deal with Communications Solutions Provider Speedcast
MT
10/13Harvest Technology Group Ltd Signs Reseller Agreement with SpeedCast Australia Pty Ltd
CI
10/08Harvest Technology Group Ltd Appoints Mr. Jack Rosagro as Joint Company Secretary
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7,10 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
Net income 2022 -3,30 M -2,35 M -2,35 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 74,0 M 73,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Harvest Technology Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20 AUD
Average target price 0,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Guilfoyle Managing Director & Executive Director
Colin Napier Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Sengelman Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Diranne Lee-Renwick Chief Technology Officer
Rod Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARVEST TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD-39.06%74
IROBOT CORPORATION-16.61%1 805
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.22%1 231
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.56.42%1 085
TOBII AB (PUBL)-38.20%407
ACSL LTD.-41.66%210