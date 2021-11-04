Log in
    HRV   MT0002370105

HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.

(HRV)
Declaration of interim dividend and update to market

11/04/2021 | 10:55am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harvest Technology p.l.c.

Declaration of interim dividend and update to market

Date of Announcement

4 November 2021

Reference No:

22/2021

Listing Rule:

5.16.4

QUOTE

Declaration of interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (C-63276) (the "Company") hereby announces that, having considered the position of the Company by reference to the interim financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June, 2021 approved and published on 3 August, 2021 (vide announcement HRV20) as well as the management accounts of the Company as at 30 September, 2021, it has resolved to distribute an interim net dividend of €364,490 (subject to rounding), equivalent to €0.016 per share (having a nominal value of €0.50 per share) (the "Dividend"). Shareholders appearing on the Company's register of members maintained by the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 10 November, 2021 shall be entitled to receive their respective share of the Dividend. Payment of the Dividend shall be effected by not later than 26 November, 2021.

Q3 Results

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that the unaudited consolidated Net Profit Before Tax of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Harvest Group") as at end of September 2021 amounted to €3,131,297. This marks an improvement of 9% over the consolidated Net Profit Before Tax of the Harvest Group for the same period in 2020. The Board reiterates its target of the Harvest Group achieving annual projected consolidated Net Profit Before Tax of €4,000,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2021, as previously projected in the Company's outlook for 2021 published by way of company announcement on 9 December, 2020 (vide announcement HRV12).

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board of Directors.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvest Technology PLC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 14:54:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
