Harvest Technology p.l.c.

Appointment of non-executive director

Date of Announcement 28 June 2023 Reference No: 48/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules

Further to company announcement HRV47/2023 issued on 27 June, 2023 in relation to the outcome of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, it is hereby announced that Dr Yasmine Aquilina, holder of Maltese identity card number 0129792(M) and residing at No.2, Little Holm, Triq il-Boxxla, Qawra, St. Paul's Bay, SPB1950 Malta, has been appointed to the office of non-executive director of the Company. Dr. Aquilina, a lawyer by profession, occupies the role of Head of Privacy of Hili Ventures Limited (C-57902), the parent company of 1923 Investments p.l.c. (C-63261), the majority shareholder of the Company.

In accordance with Capital Markets Rule 5.20, it is hereby confirmed that there is no further matter concerning Dr Aquilina requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary