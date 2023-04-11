Harvest Technology p l c : Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harvest Technology plc

Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements

for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

Date of Announcement 11 April 2023 Reference No: 41/2023 Capital Market Rule: 5.16.3

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology plc (the "Company") is scheduled to meet on 13 April 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve: the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022; and the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022.

