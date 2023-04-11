Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  Harvest Technology p.l.c.
  News
  7. Summary
    HRV   MT0002370105

HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.

(HRV)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1.410 EUR   -0.70%
03:37aHarvest Technology P L C : Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
PU
2022Harvest Technology P L C : Approval of Interim Dividend and Business Update
PU
2022Harvest Technology P L C : Board Meeting for consideration of interim dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harvest Technology p l c : Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

04/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harvest Technology plc

Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements

for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

Date of Announcement

11 April 2023

Reference No:

41/2023

Capital Market Rule:

5.16.3

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology plc (the "Company") is scheduled to meet on 13 April 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve: the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022; and the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022.

UNQUOTE

By the order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvest Technology PLC published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
