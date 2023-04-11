Harvest Technology p l c : Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Harvest Technology plc
Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements
for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
Date of Announcement
11 April 2023
Reference No:
41/2023
Capital Market Rule:
5.16.3
The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology plc (the "Company") is scheduled to meet on 13 April 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve: the Company's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022; and the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year ended 31st December, 2022.
By the order of the Board.
Dr Malcolm Falzon
Company Secretary
