Harvest Technology p l c : Board meeting to be held and consideration of interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 5 August, 2022 to consider and, if thought fit, approve:
the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and
the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at 19 August, 2022
By order of the Board of Directors.
Dr Malcolm Falzon
Company Secretary
