    HRV   MT0002370105

HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.

(HRV)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
1.260 EUR   +3.28%
Harvest Technology p l c : Board meeting to be held and consideration of interim dividend

08/03/2022 | 01:42am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harvest Technology p.l.c.

Board meeting to be held and consideration of

interim dividend

Date of Announcement

3 August 2022

Reference No:

34/2022

Capital Markets Rules:

5.16.3

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 5 August, 2022 to consider and, if thought fit, approve:

  1. the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and
  2. the distribution of an interim dividend to shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at 19 August, 2022

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board of Directors.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvest Technology PLC published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
