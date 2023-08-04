COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Harvest Technology p.l.c.
Board meeting to be held to consider approval of interim Financial Statements as at 30th June 2023
Date of Announcement
4 August 2023
Reference No:
49/2023
Capital Markets Rules:
5.16.3
The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 9 August, 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.
Malcolm Falzon
Company Secretary
