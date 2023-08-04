COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harvest Technology p.l.c.

Board meeting to be held to consider approval of interim Financial Statements as at 30th June 2023

Date of Announcement 4 August 2023 Reference No: 49/2023 Capital Markets Rules: 5.16.3

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is scheduled to meet on 9 August, 2023 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the interim financial statements of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary