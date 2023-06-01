Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Harvest Technology p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRV   MT0002370105

HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.

(HRV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1.410 EUR   -0.70%
02:05pHarvest Technology P L C : Change in senior management
PU
05/23Harvest Technology P L C : Upcoming Annual General Meeting
PU
04/13Harvest Technology plc Approves Final Dividend, Payable on or around 5 May, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harvest Technology p l c : Change in senior management

06/01/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harvest Technology p.l.c.

Change in senior management

Date of Announcement

1 June, 2023

Reference No:

44/2023

Capital Markets Rule:

5.16.5

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr Peter Gunnarsson Ekmark, holder of Maltese ID Card No. 0148785A and residing at Vjal Portomaso, Blk 11, Apart 61, Portomaso, Malta, and Mr Giles David Lucas, holder of Maltese ID Card no. 0181321A and residing at 152, Triq Manwel Dimech, Sliema, who occupied the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development Officer of the Company respectively, shall, with effect from the date hereof, no longer hold their respective aforementioned positions. Mr Ekmark will also, with effect from the date hereof, no longer hold the position of director in the following subsidiaries of the Company: APCO Limited (C 8724), APCO Systems Limited (C 29099), PTL Limited (C 3545) and Ipsyon Limited (C 65394).

It is hereby confirmed that there is no further matter concerning the above requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UNQUOTE

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvest Technology PLC published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 18:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.
02:05pHarvest Technology P L C : Change in senior management
PU
05/23Harvest Technology P L C : Upcoming Annual General Meeting
PU
04/13Harvest Technology plc Approves Final Dividend, Payable on or around 5 May, 2023
CI
04/13Harvest Technology P L C : Board Approval of audited financial statements for the financia..
PU
04/13Harvest Technology p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/11Harvest Technology P L C : Board Meeting to approve the Company's Financial Statements for..
PU
2022Harvest Technology P L C : Approval of Interim Dividend and Business Update
PU
2022Harvest Technology P L C : Board Meeting for consideration of interim dividend
PU
2022Harvest Technology plc Appoints Peter Ekmark as CEO
CI
2022Harvest Technology P L C : Change in Senior Management in subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16,3 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2022 1,34 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net cash 2022 2,14 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 32,1 M 34,2 M 34,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Harvest Technology p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paris Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Falzon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARVEST TECHNOLOGY P.L.C.-2.08%34
ACCENTURE PLC14.65%193 198
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.01%145 500
SIEMENS AG18.28%129 520
IBM-8.10%116 766
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.03%86 339
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer