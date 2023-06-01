COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Harvest Technology p.l.c. Change in senior management Date of Announcement 1 June, 2023 Reference No: 44/2023 Capital Markets Rule: 5.16.5

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr Peter Gunnarsson Ekmark, holder of Maltese ID Card No. 0148785A and residing at Vjal Portomaso, Blk 11, Apart 61, Portomaso, Malta, and Mr Giles David Lucas, holder of Maltese ID Card no. 0181321A and residing at 152, Triq Manwel Dimech, Sliema, who occupied the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development Officer of the Company respectively, shall, with effect from the date hereof, no longer hold their respective aforementioned positions. Mr Ekmark will also, with effect from the date hereof, no longer hold the position of director in the following subsidiaries of the Company: APCO Limited (C 8724), APCO Systems Limited (C 29099), PTL Limited (C 3545) and Ipsyon Limited (C 65394).

It is hereby confirmed that there is no further matter concerning the above requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary