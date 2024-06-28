COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Harvest Technology p.l.c. Notice of Annual General Meeting Date of Announcement 28 June, 2024 Reference No: 57/2024 Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rule

The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") wishes to announce that the next Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on July 29, 2024 at 10:00, at the Hyatt Regency, St George's Bay, St Julians. Shareholders on the register of members of the Company held at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at June 29, 2024 shall be eligible to receive notice of, attend and vote at, the Annual General Meeting.

By order of the Board.

Dr Malcolm Falzon

Company Secretary