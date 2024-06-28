COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Harvest Technology p.l.c.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Date of Announcement
28 June, 2024
Reference No:
57/2024
Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rule
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of Harvest Technology p.l.c. (the "Company") wishes to announce that the next Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on July 29, 2024 at 10:00, at the Hyatt Regency, St George's Bay, St Julians. Shareholders on the register of members of the Company held at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange as at June 29, 2024 shall be eligible to receive notice of, attend and vote at, the Annual General Meeting.
UNQUOTE
By order of the Board.
Dr Malcolm Falzon
Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Harvest Technology PLC published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 13:37:16 UTC.