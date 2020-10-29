Log in
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

HVN
Harvey Norman : Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

10/29/2020 | 12:10am EDT

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

29 October 2020

The Manager Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (Company) Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

The Company hereby gives notice to shareholders of the Company that this letter is to be read as an addendum to the notice of annual general meeting dated 19 October 2020 (Notice of Meeting). This addendum forms part of the Notice of Meeting.

The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 14 set out in the Notice of Meeting (which deals with the proposed increase of the total aggregate amount of directors' fees payable to all of the Company's non-executive directors):

  1. by or on behalf of Mr Christopher Herbert Brown, Mr Kenneth William Gunderson- Briggs, Mr Graham Charles Paton, Mr Maurice John Craven, Mr Michael John Harvey (non-executive directors of the Company) and Ms Luisa Catanzaro (being a Board endorsed candidate who is nominated for election as a non-executive director of the Company) and Mr Gerald Harvey, Ms Kay Lesley Page, Mr David Matthew Ackery, Mr John Evyn Slack-Smith and Mr Chris Mentis (executive directors of the Company); and
  2. by or on behalf of each associate of Mr Christopher Herbert Brown, Mr Kenneth William Gunderson-Briggs, Mr Graham Charles Paton, Mr Maurice John Craven, Mr Michael John Harvey (non-executive directors of the Company) and Ms Luisa Catanzaro (being a Board endorsed candidate who is nominated for election as a non-executive director of the Company) and Mr Gerald Harvey, Ms Kay Lesley Page, Mr David Matthew Ackery, Mr John Evyn Slack-Smith and Mr Chris Mentis (executive directors of the Company).

This document was authorised to be provided to the ASX by the Company Secretary of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited.

Yours Faithfully

Chris Mentis

Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 04:09:00 UTC

