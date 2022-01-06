Log in
    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06 12:10:46 am
4.89 AUD   -2.59%
05:08pHARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:08pHARVEY NORMAN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HVN
PU
2021HARVEY NORMAN : Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

01/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
For personal use only

HARVEY NORMAN

A1 RICHMOND ROAD

HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2

HOLDINGS LIMITED

SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811

AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

7 January 2022

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Performance Rights - FY19 Tranche

Attached is an Appendix 3Y for each of the following directors:

  • Gerald Harvey
  • Kay Lesley Page
  • John Evyn Slack-Smith
  • Chris Mentis

This document was authorised to be provided to the ASX by Chris Mentis, Company Secretary of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited

ABN

54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gerald Harvey

Date of last notice

6 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

6 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

(A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights

(C) 65,500 FY20 Performance Rights

(D) 65,500 FY21 Performance Rights

(E) 145,000 FY22 Performance Rights

Class

(A) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) FY19 Performance Rights

(C) FY20 Performance Rights

(D) FY21 Performance Rights

(E) FY22 Performance Rights

Number acquired

(A) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

(A) Not Applicable

(B) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights

only

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

(A) Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(B) Nil

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

use

No. of securities held after change

(A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Nil FY19 Performance Rights

(C) 65,500 FY20 Performance Rights

(D) 65,500 FY21 Performance Rights

(E) 145,000 FY22 Performance Rights

Nature of change

(A) Not Applicable

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(B) Exercise of vested FY19 Performance Rights

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(C) Not applicable

personal

(D) Not applicable

(E) Not applicable

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee

(including registered holder)

for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee

interest.

for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)

(B) Certane CT Pty Ltd (formerly named Sargon

CT Pty Ltd, AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET

Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as

trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)

(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003

Option Trust)

(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option

Trust)

(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey

2014 Share Trust)

For

(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald

Harvey)

Date of change

6 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

(Ai) 12,180,529 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 19,966,137 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 4,906,529 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

(Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Fully paid ordinary shares

(E) Fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(Ai) Not Applicable

(Aii) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) 65,500 Fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

(A) Not Applicable

(Aii) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

(Ai) Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(Aii) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Nil

No. of securities held after change

(Ai) 12,180,529 fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 19,966,137 fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 4,906,529 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) 65,500 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

(A) Not Applicable

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(Aii) Not Applicable

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) Shares held on trust after exercise of 65,500

Performance Rights by G Harvey.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

only

Nature of indirect interest

(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee

(including registered holder)

for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee

interest.

for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)

(B) Certane CT Pty Ltd (formerly named Sargon

CT Pty Ltd, AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET

Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as

trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)

(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003

Option Trust)

use

(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option

Trust)

(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey

2014 Share Trust)

(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald

Harvey)

Date of change

6 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

(Ai) 12,180,529 fully paid ordinary shares

personal

(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares

(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares

(C) 19,966,137 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 65,500 Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares

(E) 4,906,529 fully paid ordinary shares

(F) 65,500 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

(Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares

(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares

(B) Fully paid ordinary shares

(C) Fully paid ordinary shares

(D) Fully paid ordinary shares

(E) Fully paid ordinary shares

(F) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(Ai) Not Applicable

(Aii) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

For

(F) Not Applicable

Number disposed

(A) Not Applicable

(Aii) Not Applicable

(B) Not Applicable

(C) Not Applicable

(D) Not Applicable

(E) Not Applicable

(F) 65,500 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
