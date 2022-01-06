Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice
HARVEY NORMAN
A1 RICHMOND ROAD
HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140
LOCKED BAG 2
HOLDINGS LIMITED
SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811
AUSTRALIA
A.C.N 003 237 545
Telephone: (02)
9201 6111
Facsimile: (02)
9201 6250
7 January 2022
Company Announcements
Australian Stock Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam,
Re: Performance Rights - FY19 Tranche
Attached is an Appendix 3Y for each of the following directors:
Gerald Harvey
Kay Lesley Page
John Evyn Slack-Smith
Chris Mentis
This document was authorised to be provided to the ASX by Chris Mentis, Company Secretary of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited.
Yours faithfully,
Chris Mentis
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited
ABN
54 003 237 545
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gerald Harvey
Date of last notice
6 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
6 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
(A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights
(C) 65,500 FY20 Performance Rights
(D) 65,500 FY21 Performance Rights
(E) 145,000 FY22 Performance Rights
Class
(A) Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) FY19 Performance Rights
(C) FY20 Performance Rights
(D) FY21 Performance Rights
(E) FY22 Performance Rights
Number acquired
(A) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable
(B) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights
only
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
(A) Not Applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(B) Nil
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
use
No. of securities held after change
(A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) Nil FY19 Performance Rights
(C) 65,500 FY20 Performance Rights
(D) 65,500 FY21 Performance Rights
(E) 145,000 FY22 Performance Rights
Nature of change
(A) Not Applicable
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
(B) Exercise of vested FY19 Performance Rights
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
(C) Not applicable
personal
(D) Not applicable
(E) Not applicable
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee
(including registered holder)
for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee
interest.
for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)
(B) Certane CT Pty Ltd (formerly named Sargon
CT Pty Ltd, AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET
Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as
trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003
Option Trust)
(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option
Trust)
(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey
2014 Share Trust)
For
(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald
Harvey)
Date of change
6 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
(Ai) 12,180,529 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 19,966,137 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 4,906,529 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
(Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) Fully paid ordinary shares
(C) Fully paid ordinary shares
(D) Fully paid ordinary shares
(E) Fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(Ai) Not Applicable
(Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) 65,500 Fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable
(Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
(Ai) Not Applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
(Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) Nil
No. of securities held after change
(Ai) 12,180,529 fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 19,966,137 fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 4,906,529 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) 65,500 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
(A) Not Applicable
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
(Aii) Not Applicable
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) Shares held on trust after exercise of 65,500
Performance Rights by G Harvey.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
only
Nature of indirect interest
(Ai) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee
(including registered holder)
for Harvey 1995 No 2 Trust)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
(Aii) G Harvey Nominees Pty Limited (as trustee
interest.
for Harvey Lamino No 1 Trust)
(B) Certane CT Pty Ltd (formerly named Sargon
CT Pty Ltd, AET Corporate Trust Pty Ltd, AET
Structured Finance Services Pty Limited) (as
trustee for Harvey 2003 Option Trust)
(C) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey 2003
Option Trust)
use
(D) Gerald Harvey (as trustee for Harvey Option
Trust)
(E) Evitorn Pty Limited (as trustee for Harvey
2014 Share Trust)
(F) HVN Rights Plan Pty Ltd (as trustee for Gerald
Harvey)
Date of change
6 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
(Ai) 12,180,529 fully paid ordinary shares
personal
(Aii) 158,084,624 fully paid ordinary shares
(B) 373,701 fully paid ordinary shares
(C) 19,966,137 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 65,500 Fully paid ordinary shares
(D) 96,281,936 fully paid ordinary shares
(E) 4,906,529 fully paid ordinary shares
(F) 65,500 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
(Ai) Fully paid ordinary shares
(Aii) Fully paid ordinary shares
(B) Fully paid ordinary shares
(C) Fully paid ordinary shares
(D) Fully paid ordinary shares
(E) Fully paid ordinary shares
(F) Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(Ai) Not Applicable
(Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
For
(F) Not Applicable
Number disposed
(A) Not Applicable
(Aii) Not Applicable
(B) Not Applicable
(C) Not Applicable
(D) Not Applicable
(E) Not Applicable
(F) 65,500 Fully paid ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
11/3/2002
