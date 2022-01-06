Harvey Norman : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Harvey Norman Holdings Limited ABN 54 003 237 545

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Gerald Harvey Date of last notice 6 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 6 January 2022 No. of securities held prior to change (A) 101,277,994 Fully paid ordinary shares (B) 65,500 FY19 Performance Rights (C) 65,500 FY20 Performance Rights (D) 65,500 FY21 Performance Rights (E) 145,000 FY22 Performance Rights Class (A) Fully paid ordinary shares (B) FY19 Performance Rights (C) FY20 Performance Rights (D) FY21 Performance Rights (E) FY22 Performance Rights Number acquired (A) Not Applicable (B) Not Applicable (C) Not Applicable (D) Not Applicable (E) Not Applicable

