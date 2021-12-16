Harvey Norman : Exercise of Performance Rights

A.C.N 003 237 545 Telephone: (02) 9201 6111 Facsimile: (02) 9201 6250

17 December 2021

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Exercise of FY19 Performance Rights

In accordance with the terms of issue relating to performance rights (Performance Rights) granted to certain executive directors of the Company as approved by shareholders at the Company's 2018 AGM, 549,500 FY19 Performance Rights will vest and become exercisable from 1 January 2022. The Company intends to arrange for the purchase of shares on market to satisfy any exercise of those Performance Rights.

This document was authorised to be provided to the ASX by Chris Mentis, Company Secretary of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary