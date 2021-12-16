Log in
    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
Harvey Norman : Exercise of Performance Rights

12/16/2021 | 05:59pm EST
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

A1 RICHMOND ROAD HOMEBUSH WEST, N.S.W 2140

LOCKED BAG 2 SILVERWATER DC, NSW 1811 AUSTRALIA

A.C.N 003 237 545

Telephone: (02)

9201 6111

Facsimile: (02)

9201 6250

17 December 2021

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Exercise of FY19 Performance Rights

In accordance with the terms of issue relating to performance rights (Performance Rights) granted to certain executive directors of the Company as approved by shareholders at the Company's 2018 AGM, 549,500 FY19 Performance Rights will vest and become exercisable from 1 January 2022. The Company intends to arrange for the purchase of shares on market to satisfy any exercise of those Performance Rights.

This document was authorised to be provided to the ASX by Chris Mentis, Company Secretary of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited.

Yours faithfully,

Chris Mentis

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
