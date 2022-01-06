Log in
    HVN   AU000000HVN7

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HVN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06 12:10:46 am
4.89 AUD   -2.59%
05:08pHARVEY NORMAN : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:08pHARVEY NORMAN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HVN
PU
2021HARVEY NORMAN : Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
Harvey Norman : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HVN

01/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 07, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

HVN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

440,500

04/12/2018

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54003237545

1.3

ASX issuer code

HVN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

HVNAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

HVN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

440,500

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

65,500

Gerald Harvey

Gerald Harvey

183,000

Kay Lesley Page

Kay Lesley Page

109,000

John Evyn Slack-Smith

John Evyn Slack-Smith

83,000

Chris Mentis

Chris Mentis

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

4/12/2018

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities 440,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
