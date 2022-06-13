Log in
    HARVIA   FI4000306873

HARVIA OYJ

(HARVIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:19 2022-06-13 am EDT
30.04 EUR   -1.57%
03:01aHARVIA PLC : Managers' transactions - Tomas Hjälmeby
GL
03:00aHARVIA PLC : Managers' transactions - Tomas Hjälmeby
AQ
06/06HARVIA PLC : Managers' transactions - David Ahonen
GL
Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Tomas Hjälmeby

06/13/2022 | 03:01am EDT
HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 JUNE 2022 AT 10.00 A.M. EET

 

 Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tomas Hjälmeby
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 16123/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 31.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 31.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 39 Unit price: 31.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 137 Unit price: 31.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 428 Volume weighted average price: 31.40528 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/


Financials
Sales 2022 206 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2022 35,7 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net Debt 2022 23,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 570 M 600 M 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Director
Ari Vesterinen Chief Financial Officer
Olli Juhani Liitola Chairman
Timo Harvia Director-Quality, Research & Development
Mika Suoja Director-Operations & Sourcing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARVIA OYJ-48.01%600
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-17.34%47 036
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-36.15%36 119
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-31.16%31 673
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-35.55%30 451
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-41.98%15 962