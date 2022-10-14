Advanced search
    HARVIA   FI4000306873

HARVIA OYJ

(HARVIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:46 2022-10-14 am EDT
13.93 EUR   +0.18%
Harvia Plc distributes a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share

10/14/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 14, 2022 at 2.30 PM EET


The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today on the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment for the financial year 2021, EUR 0,30 per share, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting held 7.4.2022.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 7 April 2022, decided that EUR 0.60 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments for the financial year 2021. The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.30 per share, was paid 20 April 2022. The second dividend instalment, EUR 0.30 per share, was decided to be paid in October 2022.

According to decision of the Board of Directors today, the dividend, EUR 0.30 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 18 October 2022. The dividend will be paid on 25 October 2022.


Further information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO
tel: +358 50 577 4200
tapio.pajuharju@harvia.com

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/


Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 28,2 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net Debt 2022 37,7 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,21x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 260 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 821
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart HARVIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Harvia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,90 €
Average target price 17,25 €
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Director
Ari Vesterinen Chief Financial Officer
Olli Juhani Liitola Chairman
Timo Harvia Director-Quality, Research & Development
Mika Suoja Director-Operations & Sourcing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARVIA OYJ-76.32%254
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.63%43 505
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-35.51%36 121
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-27.21%34 074
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-35.75%29 329
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-31.25%16 444