    HARVIA   FI4000306873

HARVIA OYJ

(HARVIA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:56 2022-10-27 am EDT
14.73 EUR   -1.11%
10:31aHarvia will publish its Interim Report for January−September 2022 on Thursday, 3 November 2022 at around 9.00 a.m. EET
GL
10:30aHarvia will publish its Interim Report for January−September 2022 on Thursday, 3 November 2022 at around 9.00 a.m. EET
AQ
10/14Harvia Plc distributes a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share
GL
Harvia will publish its Interim Report for January−September 2022 on Thursday, 3 November 2022 at around 9.00 a.m. EET

10/27/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Press release | 27 October 2022

Harvia Plc press release 27 October 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EET


Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January−September 2022 on Thursday, 3 November 2022 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 3 November 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/results-q3-2022/

You can also participate in the conference by calling:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5436
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0086
UK: +44 33 0551 0211
US: +1 646 843 4609

PIN: 1524215#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company’s website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.


HARVIA PLC


For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 505 0440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2022 28,2 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2022 37,7 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 278 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 821
Free-Float 80,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,89 €
Average target price 17,25 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Director
Ari Vesterinen Chief Financial Officer
Olli Juhani Liitola Chairman
Timo Harvia Director-Quality, Research & Development
Mika Suoja Director-Operations & Sourcing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARVIA OYJ-74.63%280
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-16.12%43 710
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-30.00%39 207
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-23.61%35 763
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-31.53%31 256
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-31.85%17 301