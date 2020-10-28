Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Harvia Oyj    HARVIA   FI4000306873

HARVIA OYJ

(HARVIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harvia will publish its interim report for January−September 2020 on Thursday, 5 November 2020 at around 9.00 a.m. EET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:30am EDT

Harvia Plc press release October 28, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. EET


Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January−September 2020 on Thursday, 5 November 2020 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results

You can also participate in the conference by calling:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 855 857 0686

PIN: 25339407#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.


HARVIA PLC


For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi, tel. +358 40 505 0440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HARVIA OYJ
05:30aHARVIA OYJ : will publish its interim report for January−September 2020 on..
AQ
05:30aHarvia will publish its interim report for January−September 2020 on Th..
GL
10/16HARVIA PLC : distributes an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share
AQ
10/07HARVIA OYJ : Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of ..
AQ
09/14HARVIA OYJ : Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Harvia Plc
AQ
09/08HARVIA PLC : 's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2021
AQ
08/18HARVIA PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
08/13HARVIA OYJ : half-year financial review 1 January – 30 June 2020
AQ
08/04Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for January-June on 13 Aug..
GL
07/16HARVIA OYJ : revenue and operating result increased significantly in the second ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 99,4 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 12,9 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 41,8 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 322 M 381 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 563
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart HARVIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Harvia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARVIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,00 €
Last Close Price 17,20 €
Spread / Highest target -6,98%
Spread / Average Target -6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tapio Olavi Pajuharju Chief Executive Officer
Olli Juhani Liitola Chairman
Mika Suoja Director-Operations & Sourcing
Ari Vesterinen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Harvia Director-Quality, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARVIA OYJ64.59%381
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.29.97%78 805
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.18.89%10 466
GROUPE SEB S.A.9.97%8 644
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-10.39%8 388
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-10.56%7 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group