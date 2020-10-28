Harvia will publish its interim report for January−September 2020 on Thursday, 5 November 2020 at around 9.00 a.m. EET
10/28/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Harvia Plc press release October 28, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. EET
Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January−September 2020 on Thursday, 5 November 2020 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.
Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results
You can also participate in the conference by calling:
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.