(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Chrysalis Investments Ltd, up 5.6% at 81.01 pence, 12-month range 52.38p-95.30p. Shares in the investment firm recover some more on Monday after being rocked last week Thursday by fears for its wefox investee. Sky News, citing a wefox shareholder memo, had reported that wefox could face insolvency by August. Chrysalis said Friday that its investment manager has been in discussions with wefox for several months regarding the company's future. "A plan has been put in place to simplify wefox's business model to drive the company towards profitability", Chrysalis said late last week. "Following these conversations, the investment adviser believes there is a route to ensuring a successful outcome for wefox and Chrysalis's investment." Chrysalis shares had slumped 16% on Thursday and lost another 0.8% on Friday.

Rank Group PLC, up 3.4% at 98.00p, 12-month range 60.40p-107.40p. The stock looks set to rise for the sixth-successive day. The Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca bingo owner last week welcomed a publication by the UK government which follows a land-based consultation launched in July last year. The new regulations to be voted on by parliament "will result in Grosvenor Casinos broadly doubling B1 gaming machine numbers from 1,361 currently. We intend to add the first around 700 machines during FY25, with further machines being added in the following years in line with property refurbishments, extensions and relocations."

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Harworth Group PLC, down 2.6% at 134.00p, 12-month range 95.40p-142.28p. The land regenerator says it has performed strongly since the start of 2024, though it cautions that there is still a "somewhat uncertain economic backdrop". Chief Executive Lynda Shillaw says: "Strong demand remains for our serviced residential products which provide us with regular funding as we make excellent progress on our industrial & logistics pipeline in the remaining years of our current strategic planning period."

