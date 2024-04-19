THE ROLE.

I'm Country Manager for our Toys & Games operations in Mexico, across all Hasbro brands. My job is to make our brands available to our current and new Mexican consumers by providingthe best brand experiences - anytime, anywhere.

THE LEADERSHIP MANTRA.

My mantra as a leader is: focus, focus, focus and let your results speak for yourself.

THE IMPORTANCE OF INCLUSIVITY

AND ACCEPTANCE.

It's important that I provide a safe place for my team to be

themselvesand make sure it's our performancethat drives growth opportunities, and not anything else. Someone recently asked me if they should change their image now that they've been promoted. My answer was: No, it's who you are that got you here - do not let the role change you. I believe we can only be our best selves for our team, and for the company, when we're our true selves.

A LEGACY OF JOY THROUGH TOYS.

The Toy category is a super fun and high-adrenaline category! In Mexico we have two major toy-related celebrations in the year: Christmas in December and 3 Kings Day in January. As part of the retail experience during these periods, we build toy annexes with our customers, which are giant toy-dedicated spaces that grow anywhere from 4x to 10x the regular space. I rememberstrolling through these annexes with my parents when I was little, and I love that I now get to be on the other side and enjoy it withmy son!

THE TEAM.

Our team never gives up. We are

in it together, during the good, during the bad, 'til the end!

