Wizards of the Coast looks back on five decades of gaming history and looks forward to updating THE WORLD'S GREATEST ROLEPLAYING GAME(tm) for all audiences

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of a small cobbler's home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 1974, generations of dreamers and adventure-seekers were inspired with the publication of the first version of Dungeons & Dragons. The tiny black text and line drawings printed on those first pamphlets have grown into beautifully illustrated tomes, meticulously crafted physical artifacts, and comprehensive digitals tools all designed to enhance the core of D&D: Getting together to tell fantastic stories with friends and family. Now stewards of that legacy of imaginative play, Wizards of the Coast is poised to celebrate five decades of fantasy roleplaying in 2024 by engaging with fans at events around the world and offering games, entertainment, and products informed by the history of D&D to inspire generations to come.

Raise a twenty-sided die and Play Your Way!

"D&D has a rich history, an exciting present, and a great future," said Kyle Brink, Executive Producer of the team making D&D at Wizards of the Coast. "This year we'll be celebrating all three with the 50th Anniversary of the first publication of Dungeons & Dragons. We'll take you through the making of the game, bring some of the classic adventures to today's play, visit the most iconic settings in the D&D multiverse, and kick off the future of the game with the new 2024 core rulebooks that are the heart of the game. We've been building up to this for a while now. It's going to be a lot of fun."

The year-long celebration kicks off in March 2024, when fans all over the world will be able to play the same adventure together inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons creators' love of tournament-style play. Fans can experience an excerpt from an upcoming release, "Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth," in game stores, at community centers, libraries, conventions like Gary Con and PAX East, on kitchen tables and painted scenery, in video chat rooms, and on D&D Beyond. Dungeon Masters will be available wherever fans want to play.

The D&D team has an exciting lineup of licensed consumer products with best-in-class partners, giving fans plenty of opportunity to show off their love of the game. There will be footwear and apparel from Converse, an official LEGO(tm) IDEAS building set complete with minifigures, and delicious treats suitable for snacking around the gaming table from Pop-Tarts.

But that's just the start. 2024 will celebrate D&D with new ways to improve immersion with a 3D virtual tabletop and remove barriers to play through new features on D&D Beyond. D&D will be traveling to more shows and conventions in 2024 to celebrate along with fans.

The team has a lot up the sleeve of its Robe of Scintillating Colors that's not quite ready to reveal, but Wizards of the Coast is excited to announce the following new products coming in 2024:

Vecna: Eve of Ruin Adventure Campaign For characters of levels 10-20 A high-stakes adventure in which the fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance. The heroes begin in the Forgotten Realms and travel to Planescape, Spelljammer, Eberron, Ravenloft, Dragonlance, and Greyhawk as they race to save existence from obliteration by the notorious lich Vecna who is weaving a ritual to eliminate good, obliterate the gods, and subjugate all worlds. Release Date: May 21, 2024



The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977 History of D&D The ultimate book showcasing D&D's inception, including Gary Gygax's never-before-seen first draft of D&D written in 1973, a curated collection of published fanzine and magazine articles contribute to D&D's origin story. Each document is introduced, described, and woven into the story by one of the game's foremost historians, Jon Peterson . Release Date: June 18, 2024



Quests from the Infinite Staircase Adventure Anthology For character levels 1 to 13 This anthology weaves together six classic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS adventures while updating them for the game's fifth edition. The Infinite Staircase holds doors leading to fantastic realms. It's home to the noble genie Nafas, who hears wishes made throughout the multiverse and recruits heroes to fulfill them. Release Date: July 16, 2024



Player's Handbook (2024) Player resource Take your game to the next level with the revised 2024 Player's Handbook. More player options, enhanced organization, and engaging additions to the fifth edition rules, make this a must have for your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Release Date: September 17, 2024



(2024) Dungeon Master's Guide (2024) DM resource It's never been easier to become the Dungeon Master than with the revised 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. Learn the craft from the experts in a cleverly crafted and accessible approach to running your own game. With more tools than ever before, becoming the master of your own multiverse will be a snap. Release Date: November 12, 2024



(2024) Monster Manual (2025) DM Resource The revised 2025 Monster Manual brings you the greatest selection of foes to face off with your player's characters than ever assembled in the history of the game. More options at all levels of play means more ways to provide the challenges that will keep them coming back to the table again and again. Release Date: February 18, 2025

(2025)

More information about these products will be coming as their release date approaches. Go to dndbeyond.com for the latest information and look for D&D at your local game store or convention. Wizards can't wait to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of D&D with fans in 2024!

