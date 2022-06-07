Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hasbro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/07 04:00:00 pm EDT
88.82 USD   +0.28%
05:39pEXCLUSIVE : Hasbro set to defeat Alta Fox board challenge-sources
RE
06/06Hasbro Issues Letter to Shareholders
CI
06/06Hasbro Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Hasbro set to defeat Alta Fox board challenge-sources

06/07/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc is poised to prevail over a board challenge from activist hedge fund Alta Fox, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

This outcome would be a blow to Alta Fox, which had pushed the toymaker to spin off its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming unit and criticized how the company allocated its capital.

Early vote tallies show Hasbro ahead of Alta Fox, which nominated one director to the company's 13-member board, the sources said.

Investors will be allowed to vote until Hasbro's annual shareholder meeting begins on Wednesday and it is possible, albeit unlikely, that the outcome may change, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Hasbro declined to comment. Alta Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hasbro, valued at $12 billion, is known for making Monopoly and My Little Pony. Its stock price has fallen 18% in the last five years while the S&P 500 Index has climbed 70%.

Alta Fox, which owns a 2.5% stake in Hasbro, first nominated five directors to the company's board before scaling back its ambitions.

Proxy advisory firm ISS has recommended that shareholders withhold votes for Edward Philip, who has served on Hasbro's board for 20 years, to signal their unhappiness. The sources said Philip is set to be re-elected regardless.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
All news about HASBRO, INC.
05:39pEXCLUSIVE : Hasbro set to defeat Alta Fox board challenge-sources
RE
06/06Hasbro Issues Letter to Shareholders
CI
06/06Hasbro Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders
BU
06/06Hasbro Inc Issues a Letter to Shareholders
CI
06/03Alta Fox Capital Posts Materials to its Website for Shareholders of Hasbro
CI
06/02Alta Fox Recommends Shareholders Vote the GOLD Proxy to Elect a Capital Allocation and ..
BU
06/02Alta Fox Capital Management Issues a Letter to Shareholders of Hasbro
CI
06/02Hasbro Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
05/31Glass Lewis Issues Controversy Alerts on Match Group, Rivian, Expedia, Hasbro
MT
05/31Hasbro Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HASBRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 667 M - -
Net income 2022 680 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 12 350 M 12 350 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 640
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 88,57 $
Average target price 110,43 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nyman Chief Consumer Officer & COO-Consumer Products
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Stoddart Chairman
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-12.76%12 350
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-28.56%19 868
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.6.83%16 052
MATTEL, INC.13.82%8 650
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.22%5 532
SPIN MASTER CORP.-5.24%3 715