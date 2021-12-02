Log in
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Hasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

12/02/2021 | 02:31pm EST
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2022.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-D


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 276 M - -
Net income 2021 474 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 13 334 M 13 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 822
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 96,66 $
Average target price 114,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Stoddart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tracy A. Leinbach Chairman
Edward M. Philip Independent Director
Ken A. Bronfin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.3.34%13 334
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-22.83%17 528
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.2.34%17 391
MATTEL, INC.22.24%7 473
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.43%6 308
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-14.82%4 172