  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hasbro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-10 pm EST
57.38 USD   +0.97%
08:34aHasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
02/10Why Hasbro's Bad Faith Game 'Did Not Pass Go'
AQ
02/08Mattel forecasts 2023 profit below expectations as inflation hits demand
RE
Hasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

02/13/2023 | 08:34am EST
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2023.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

© 2023 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
HAS-D


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 921 M - -
Net income 2022 294 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 7 925 M 7 925 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 640
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 57,38 $
Average target price 75,54 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nyman Chief Consumer Officer & COO-Consumer Products
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Stoddart Chairman
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.-5.95%7 925
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.6.69%18 740
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.5.39%14 666
MATTEL, INC.3.36%6 535
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.47%5 665
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC7.88%3 670