Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hasbro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAS   US4180561072

HASBRO, INC.

(HAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:16 2023-05-18 pm EDT
61.98 USD   -0.02%
03:03pHasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
05/17BofA Securities Adjusts Hasbro's Price Target to $68 From $63, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/17BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Hasbro to $68 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Hasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

05/18/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2023.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global leader in play whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

© 2023 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
HAS-D


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HASBRO, INC.
03:03pHasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
05/17BofA Securities Adjusts Hasbro's Price Target to $68 From $63, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/17BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Hasbro to $68 From $63, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
05/13How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett
RE
05/11Hasbro to Participate in the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Commu..
BU
05/03HASBRO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
05/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Hasbro to $63 From $60, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/28Hasbro's Q1 Results Show 'Resilient' Demand for Magic Card Game Despite Overprinting Co..
MT
04/28Stifel Adjusts Hasbro's Price Target to $70 From $68, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/28BofA Upgrades Hasbro to Neutral From Underperform, Adjusts Price Target to $63 From $42
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HASBRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 749 M - -
Net income 2023 531 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 4,52%
Capitalization 8 592 M 8 592 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 490
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart HASBRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hasbro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HASBRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 61,99 $
Average target price 74,83 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah M. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Stoddart Chairman
Steve Zoltick Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Edward M. Philip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HASBRO, INC.1.33%8 592
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.20.06%21 088
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.18.86%15 813
MATTEL, INC.6.11%6 700
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC13.60%3 996
SPIN MASTER CORP.7.56%2 728
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer