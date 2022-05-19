Log in
05/19 03:15:08 pm EDT
Hasbro Appoints Najuma Atkinson as Chief People Officer

05/19/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
Dolph Johnson retires after more than two decades with company

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced that Najuma (Naj) Atkinson has been appointed Chief People Officer. She assumes this position following the previously disclosed retirement of Dolph Johnson, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, after more than two decades of service at Hasbro.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005920/en/

Naj Atkinson (Photo: Business Wire)

Naj Atkinson (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new position, Ms. Atkinson will lead Hasbro’s global Human Resources organization, building a people and culture strategy that attracts and retains top talent, supporting the acceleration of Hasbro’s brand blueprint. Ms. Atkinson will also champion the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, an area where she’s had long-standing commitment. Fostering an environment where leaders and team members exemplify Hasbro’s values of treating people with fairness, dignity, and respect, and always operating ethically.

“Naj has already been a terrific addition to our team with her global HR experience, digital-first mindset, and deep expertise developing talent, and I’m thrilled to continue working with her as Chief People Officer,” said Chris Cocks, Chief Executive Officer, Hasbro. “She understands the capabilities and new technologies needed to recruit top talent to execute the Hasbro gameplan and position us for future success.”

Mr. Cocks continued: “On behalf of our Board, senior management team and all of Hasbro, I also want to express my deep appreciation to Dolph for his countless contributions to Hasbro over the last 20-plus years and his transformative work leading our global Human Resources organization and strategy. He has been a loyal teammate, friend, and mentor, and we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Ms. Atkinson joined Hasbro in September from Dell Technologies, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global HR services. Prior to that role, she spent two decades at the company serving in positions of increasing responsibility across Human Resources, Customer Experience, and Strategy functions. Ms. Atkinson holds a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University in Political Science and a master’s degree in Organizational Management from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN. She is extremely passionate about community service—especially efforts supporting underserved youth in the community.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

HAS-C


© Business Wire 2022
