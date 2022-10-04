Hasbro Appoints New Senior Vice President of Dungeons & Dragons

Senior E-Commerce and Business Line Executive Dan Rawson Joins Wizards of the Coast to Expand Digital and Tabletop Opportunities for World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced Dan Rawson has joined Wizards of the Coast in a newly created role as Senior Vice President of Dungeons & Dragons. Mr. Rawson, formerly COO of Microsoft Dynamics 365, brings decades of leadership in strategic business, e-commerce, and product management. In this new role, he will lead overall Dungeons & Dragons brand growth and profitability across digital, physical, and entertainment.

“We couldn’t be bringing on Dan at a better time. With the acquisition of D&D Beyond earlier this year, the digital capabilities and opportunities for Dungeons & Dragons are accelerating faster than ever,” said Cynthia Williams, president of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. “I am excited to partner with Dan to explore the global potential of the brand while maintaining Hasbro’s core value as a player-first company.”

In May, Wizards of the Coast completed its acquisition of D&D Beyond, the popular digital companion to Dungeons & Dragons used by over 10 million registered players. Since then, Wizards has continued to build upon the success of D&D Beyond, expanding the toolset’s capabilities to bring communities together for world-class digital RPG play. Mr. Rawson’s e-commerce skillset and digital-first experience will lend itself to continuing to support the growth of D&D Beyond alongside Dungeons & Dragons overall.

“Leading D&D is the realization of a childhood dream,” said Rawson, senior vice president of Dungeons & Dragons. “I’m excited to work with Cynthia once again, and I’m thrilled to work with a talented team to expand the global reach of D&D, a game I grew up with and now play with my own kids.”

Prior to Microsoft, Rawson lived in Seoul, Korea and Bangalore, India where he held leadership positions for Coupang and Flipkart, respectively. At those companies, Rawson held diverse general management responsibilities, including marketplace development, customer logistics and experience, and product, marketing, and operations management. In both instances, he helped make those companies the leading e-commerce companies in their country. He is an Amazon-veteran, a U.S. Marine veteran, and received his B.A from Harvard and MBA from Northwestern.

About Wizards

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands.

With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh and Renton; Wizards is dedicated to fostering world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit our company website and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

HAS-IR

HAS-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006066/en/